The Brownwood Lions ran their win streak to seven games and moved within a victory of securing the District 7-4A baseball championship as they completed a season sweep of the Mineral Wells Rams, 10-2, Thursday night at Morris Southall Field.

The Lions (13-8, 6-0) visit Glen Rose (16-7, 4-1) — which will face Godley (9-10, 2-4) on Friday as Thursday’s game was postponed due to rain — at 7 p.m. Tuesday where a win would lock up the District 7-4A championship outright.

“It’s always tough to go to Glen Rose. We’ve played there in tournaments my first two years and they’re always competitive,” said Lions head coach Blandon Hancock. “They’re going to give us all they’ve got and for some reason they have some kind of comeback magic at home.”

In Thursday’s win over Mineral Wells (10-15, 0-7), the Lions received a five-hit effort on the mound from Jakob Dorsett, who yielded two runs — both in the fifth inning — with seven strikeouts and three walks.

“He did a real good job and he only threw two off-speed pitches the whole night,” Hancock said of Dorsett. “He stayed in the zone well. One inning he gave up some walks and two or three hits, and they scored two runs. But he did a heck of job continuing what he’s done all year, especially during district.”

Offensively, the Lions produced 14 hits and scored in all but one inning — the fourth.

Hunter Leonard led the charge with three hits and two RBIs; Jakob Hataway, Grayson Swanzy, Kris Hobbs and Dorsett chipped in two hits; and Reece Rodgers, Gavon Clemons and A.J. McCarty each added one.

“We just keep hitting the ball, 14 hits tonight, and that’s what we preach to them,” Hancock said. “Everybody in the lineup, we watch the pitcher and then determine an approach each game and they stick with it, and it shows. I’m super proud of them.”

The Lions took a 1-0 lead in the first as Leonard’s two-out RBI single plated Rodgers, who reached on a one-out infield hit.

Brownwood pushed the advantage to 3-0 in the second as Hobbs led off with a single and scored on Dorsett’s RBI triple to right field. Hataway then singled home Dorsett.

The cushion stood at 4-0 after three innings as Hobbs doubled home Leonard, who began the frame with an infield single to shortstop.

After Mineral Wells cut Brownwood’s lead in half, 4-2, in the top of the fifth, the Lions responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. McCarty’s RBI single knocked in Clemons, who led off with a double. Swanzy, who singled, later scored on a passed ball, while McCarty scored on the back end of a double steal with C.J. Hanley, who walked. Later, Dorsett singled to right to plate Hanley.

The Lions tacked on two more runs in the sixth as Leonard singled home Clemons, who walked and stole second base. Leonard later added the final run to Brownwood’s tally.