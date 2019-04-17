MIDLAND — In a showdown for first place in District 2-6A, the Bulldogs tallied a four-run third inning and help on for a key 6-3 win Tuesday.

Colton Brown’s two-out RBI single in the top of the first inning scored Jacob Gutierrez to put Frenship up 1-0, but the Bulldogs answered with runs in the first and second before their big third inning. Evan Johnson took the loss.

Frenship (18-9, 7-5 in District 2-6A) got an RBI double from Brennan McFarland in the top of the fourth to pull within three runs, but the Tigers could get no closer. Kyler Wagaman pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-4 in District 2-6A with the win.

POST 13, TAHOKA 5

TAHOKA — Taytem Thetford delivered a pair of two-RBI extra-base hits as the Antelopes’ offense rolled in a District 4-2A win Tuesday.

Thetford’s two-run home run in the seventh inning helped Post (8-10 overall) clinch a playoff position as the Antelopes improved to 7-4 in District 4-2A.

Tristen Stice drove in three runs on two hits for the Bulldogs, who fell to 2-8 in 4-2A.

NEW DEAL 11, LOCKNEY 0

NEW DEAL — Layton Reed gave up just one hit in five innings as the Lions cruised to their sixth straight win in a District 3-2A shutout.

Reed was backed up by a strong Lion offense early on as New Deal scored four runs in the first inning. Arric Mares stroked an RBI triple and Jorge Juarez added an RBI single for New Deal (9-1 in District 3-2A), which moved closer to clinching the 3-2A regular season title.

The Lions will travel to Floydada on Saturday before ending the regular season on Tuesday at home against Ralls.

RALLS 14, CROSBYTON 5

CROSBYTON — The Jackrabbits scored eight runs in the final two innings and pulled away for a District 3-2A win Tuesday.

Ralls (8-3 in 3-2A), which has clinched a playoff spot, got RBI singles from Bryson Jones and Abraham Van Gundy in the seventh inning as the Jackrabbits broke open what had been a close game. Andre Lara and Billy Gutierrez each had two hits for Crosbyton (2-8 in District 3-2A).

Ralls will take on Olton on Saturday before ending the regular season on Tuesday against district leader New Deal. Crosbyton will face Springlake-Earth at home on Saturday.

PLAINVIEW 4, CANYON RANDALL 2

PLAINVIEW — Eli Munoz allowed five hits and two runs in the Bulldogs’ District 3-5A win at home on Tuesday.

Munoz pitched 6.2 innings before Brooks Browning came in to get the final out for Plainview, which improved to 6-7 in 3-5A and kept its playoff hopes alive with three games left in the regular season.

The Bulldogs scored all of their runs in the fourth inning, with Isaiah Magallen providing an RBI double and Will Ross stroking an RBI single to give Plainview its lead.

AMARILLO CAPROCK 12, LUBBOCK HIGH 6

AMARILLO — The Westerners got three hits and two RBI from Laston Bigham but fell into an early deficit and could not complete the comeback in a District 3-5A loss to the Longhorns.

Jayden Porras took the loss for the Westerners, who fell to 3-10 in 3-5A. Julian Flores hit a two-RBI triple in the sixth inning as Lubbock High pulled within one run at 7-6, but Caprock pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Westerners will return home to play Plainview on Thursday before the Easter weekend.

ESTACADO 12, HEREFORD 2

The Matadors put up all their runs in the first two innings and picked up a key District 3-4A win over the Whitefaces thanks to a complete-game (five innings) pitching performance from Johnny Gomez.

Gomez allowed just two hits and no earned runs for Estacado, which improved to 5-2 in 3-4A going into Friday’s regular season finale in a rematch with Hereford (4-3 in 3-4A).

Gomez helped his own cause in the bottom of the first with an RBI double to put the Matadors up 1-0, and Zach Rodriguez added an RBI triple in Estacado’s early outburst. Brandon Loya’s two-run single sparked a five-run second inning for the Matadors.

LEVELLAND 7, LAMESA 5 (9 innings)

LAMESA — Zak Betancourt and Lee Vargas both scored on wild pitches in the top of the ninth inning as Levelland escaped with an extra-inning District 3-4A win Tuesday.

Betancourt, Noah Ochoa and Angel Pena each hit doubles in a nine-hit offensive showing by the Lobos (2-5 in District 3-4A), who will close out their season this weekend with a rematch against Lamesa (0-7 in 3-4A).

MONTEREY 14, AMARILLO PALO DURO 4

AMARILLO — Matt Slowik and Giovanni Adame hit home runs as Monterey kept pace with Coronado for second place in District 3-5A with a run-rule win in six innings at Amarillo Palo Duro.

Monterey (10-4 in 3-5A) put up five runs in the top of the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from Slowik. Jaden Guerrero picked up the win for Monterey, with Cameron Kral pitching a scoreless sixth inning to close out the game.

SHALLOWATER 7, LITTLEFIELD 5

LITTLEFIELD — Blake Carter and Tyler Williams had RBI singles in the sixth inning as the Mustangs pulled out a District 2-3A win.

Shallowater improved to 11-0 in 2-3A and will look to remain undefeated in district play with a Friday game against Denver City.

Littlefield (2-9 in 2-3A) got three RBI from Chris Brown in its upset bid. The Wildcats will take on Idalou this weekend.

SOFTBALL

FRENSHIP 11, ODESSA HIGH 3

ODESSA — Torrey Hogan struck out 12 Lady Broncho hitters and three Lady Tigers hit home runs in Frenship’s District 2-6A win Tuesday.

Angelica Abila smacked a solo home run in the third inning and Caroline Kerr and Maya Mongelli each hit home runs in the fifth for Frenship, which will close out the regular season on Thursday night against Midland High.

RALLS 12, CROSBYTON 6

CROSBYTON — Leslie Torres drove in five runs on two hits, including a bases-loaded single in the top of the first, as the Lady Jackrabbits got out to a big early lead and cruised to a District 2-2A win Tuesday night.

Breighdyn Jones added three RBI on a pair of hits for Ralls. Kenley Yocom was the winning pitcher, while Crosbyton’s Saron Haynes took the loss. Hannah Haynes had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for Crosbyton.

MULESHOE 22, DIMMITT 1

MULESHOE — Clarissa Rejino allowed three hits in five innings for the Lady Mules in their District 1-3A win Tuesday night.

The Lady Mules (13-14, 6-3 in District 1-3A), who have clinched a playoff spot, got an offensive spark on a Jillian Rojas home run as they scored four runs in both the first and second innings en route to the run-rule win.

Muleshoe will close out the regular season on Saturday against River Road.

LITTLEFIELD 2, SHALLOWATER 1

LITTLEFIELD — Brookelyn Gau’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted the Lady Cats to a District 2-3A win Tuesday over the Fillies.

Shallowater trailed 1-0 going into the top of the sixth, but Brooklynn Sparkman was able to come home on a double steal to tie things up at 1-1.

Gau pitched a complete game and picked up the win for Littlefield (4-9 in 3-5A), while Brandi Estrada took the loss for Shallowater in the pitcher’s duel.

Shallowater (7-6 in 3-5A) will close out the regular season on Friday against Denver City, while Littlefield will take on Idalou on Saturday.

ABERNATHY 13, ROOSEVELT 3

ABERNATHY — The Lady Antelopes clinched the District 2-3A outright championship with their win Tuesday.

Chanie Chambers blasted a grand slam home run in the first inning for Abernathy (11-2 in 2-3A), while Ireland Caro scattered seven hits in a complete-game pitching performance.

Alina Salazar and Kylie Edwards each had two hits for Roosevelt, which fell to 4-9 in 2-3A. Abernathy will close out the regular season on Saturday against Brownfield, while Roosevelt will close out its season against Slaton.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 12, LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN 11 (8 innings)

Ava Peters doubled to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth as Trinity Christian outlasted Lubbock Christian in a TAPPS District 1-4A extra-inning contest.

Kaytee Hays hit a pair of home runs for Lubbock Christian, which trailed 11-9 going into the seventh inning before tying things up on a two-run home run from Hampton Hays.

Trinity Christian scored all 11 of its runs in a big fifth inning, highlighted by Sophia Medina’s two-run double.

Faith Lecker pitched all eight innings to notch the win for Trinity Christian, while Katie Lee took the loss for LCHS.

LUBBOCK HIGH 14, AMARILLO PALO DURO 0

AMARILLO — K’Lee Flores struck out nine Lady Don hitters as the Lady Westerners put up big numbers in a District 3-5A win Tuesday.

The Lady Westerners put up hits in the win, all of the singles except for JezRae Vasquez’s triple.

DENVER CITY 23, BROWNFIELD 15

DENVER CITY — The Fillies piled up seven runs in both the third and fourth innings in a District 2-3A win Tuesday over the Lady Cubs.

Brownfield’s Ashley Ramirez hit a pair of home runs in the losing cause, with Alyvia Guerra also hitting a home run. Brownfield fell to 8-5 in District 2-3A play, while Denver City improved to 4-9 in district.

