BANGS — The Bangs Lady Dragons scored in every inning they stepped to the plate in a 15-1, five-inning rout of the Hamilton Lady Bulldogs Friday in District 6-3A softball action.

The Lady Dragons (10-15, 5-7) tallied just three hits — by Kenzie Hughes, Sydney Horton and Jacee Miller — but drew 13 walks and the Hamilton (2-24, 0-12) defense committed three errors.

Honey Keely, Horton and Miller drove in three runs apiece on a combined two hits and three walks. Ashlynn Emerson also was credited with an RBI while Kialie Dodson drew a team-high three walks and Horton, Kenzie Baker and Marissa Perez added two walks each.

Bangs led 4-0 after one inning, 9-0 after two, 11-0 through three and 15-0 after four.

Hamilton scored its lone run off Dodson — who scattered three hits and struck out a pair — in the top of the fifth inning.

The Lady Dragons welcome Cisco (10-14, 4-8) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.