To start their series against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Hodgetown on Thursday night, it seemed only appropriate that the Amarillo Sod Poodles made starting things well a big deal.

The Sod Poodles got on the board first and stayed on top the whole way, getting most of their offense with seven runs in the bottom of the third. That was enough cushion to hold on when things got hairy in the top of the ninth, although they survived for a 10-8 victory.

Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman said he's a big fan of striking the first blow.

"Whether it's 1-0 or 5-0 you have the lead," Wellman said. "Last time I looked there was a 61 percent chance you'll win if you get the lead first."

Wellman said he wasn't sure how long ago he saw that number, but when the Sod Poodles (3-5) do big things in the first three innings at Hodgetown, they've been 2-for-2.

And it was Buddy Reed at the top of the lineup that got things going for the Poodles, he dfrew a walk off Corpus Christi starter Brett Adcock to start the game and came around to score on a single for a 1-0 lead.

But that was just a lurch toward the third inning, which Reed actually finished things. Owen Miller led off the inning with a single and scored on Brad Zunica's double to make it 2-0.

With two outs, the deluge started, as Webster Rivas drove in a run with a double and Edward Olivares followed with a two-run single to make it 5-0 and knock Adcock out of the game. Jose Bravo relieved and walked Nate Easley to bring up Reed, who belted a three-run home run to left field to make it 8-0.

"Tonight it really wasn't that windy it more so cold," said Reed, who was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs and scored three. "I'd been working on driving the ball from the middle of the plate on in from the left side."

But the three-run shot wasn't the last one of the evening for Reed. He led off the sixth by hitting one off Brandon Bailey to straightaway center that Ronnie Dawson had a hard time tracking down, and as he fell the ball got away from him and Reed came all the way around to score on an inside the park homer to make it 9-3.

"At first it thought it was going to go out," Reed said. "When (Dawson) got to the wall I was going to stop at secodn base but when I saw the ball shoot off I knew I was going to score."

The Sod Poodles had a comfortable 10-3 lead after seven, but the Hooks (3-5) fought back. Lorenzo Quintana's two-run single cut it to 10-5 in the eighth, and Blake Rogers came on to relieve in the ninth and close it out for Amarillo.

But Rogers walked the first two batters, who scored on Stephen Wrenn's triple to cut it to 10-7. Josh Rojas then singled home Wrenn to make it 10-8 and Chuckie Robinson followed with a single.

Rogers struck out Carmen Benedetti and got Quintana to pop out to first, but on the next pitch he hit Anibal Sierra to load the bases. However, Osvaldo Duarte flew out to (naturally) Reed in center to end the game.

"If loo at how (Rogers) finished, it was because he finally got warmed up," Wellman said. "It was cold and when relievers come in during that time they can get stove up. I like the way he finished."

Jesse Scholtens went the first five innings to pick up the win for the Poodles

AVILA CALLED TO THE SHOW: The Sod Poodles had their first official major league call up in only their eighth day of existence, as right-hander Pedro Avila was summoned to the parent club San Diego Padres to start Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Avila made the decision look good as he threw 5 1/3 innings to win a 7-6 decision. Taking Avila's place on the roster was right-hander T.J. Weir, who was called up from extended spring training.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: Weir will get the start tonight for the Sod Poodles against Corpus Christi's Tyler Ivey.

Sod Poodles 10, Hooks 8

Corpus Christi ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Dawson cf 4 1 0 0 Reed cf 4 3 3 4

McCormick dh 4 1 2 1 Miller ss 5 1 2 0

Wrenn rf 4 1 3 2 Potts 2b 5 0 0 1

Rojas 3b 5 0 1 1 Zunica 1b 4 2 1 1

Robinson c 4 2 2 1 Overstreet 3b 3 1 2 0

Benedettti lf 4 2 1 0 Ona dh 4 0 2 1

Quintana 1b 5 1 2 1 Rivas c 5 1 1 1

Sierra ss 4 0 1 0 Olivares rf 5 1 1 2

Duarte 2b 5 0 2 1 Easley lf 3 1 0 0

Totals 39 8 14 7 Totals 38 10 12 10

Corpus Christi 000 021 023 — 8

Amarillo 107 002 00x — 10

E—Rojas, Robinson, Miller, Olivares. LOB—Corpus Christi 10, Amarillo 10. 2B—McCormick, Zunica, Rivas. 3B—Wrenn. HR—Robinson, Reed 2 (3). SB—Easley, Olivares. CS—Sierra, Duarte.

Corpus Christi IP H R ER BB SO

Adcock L, 0-2 2.2 6 6 6 3 2

Bravo 2.1 2 2 2 1 5

Bailey 3.0 5 2 2 2 3

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Scholtens W, 1-0 5.0 7 2 1 1 4

Higgins 2.0 3 1 1 0 2

Munoz 1.0 1 2 1 1 2

Rogers 1.0 3 3 3 2 1

WP—Adcock, Scholtens 2, Munoz, Rogers. Bk—Munoz. HBP—by Rogers (Sierra), by Munoz (Robinson). PB—Robinson. T—3:14. Attn.—5,329.