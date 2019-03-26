Mia Castaneda, Eryla Sidney, Kiara Shoals and Angel Hayden will not return next season, according to statement sent out Monday by Texas Tech.

"These students were an integral part of rebuilding from a seven-win season and roster of six upon our arrival. We wish them the best in their future," Texas Tech coach Marlene Stollings said in the release.

The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 14-17 overall record to go along with a 4-14 mark in Big 12 Conference play. Back in the 2017 campaign, Texas Tech went 7-23 overall and 1-17 in conference.

Hayden, a Canyon native, averaged 4.4 points and 23.1 minutes per game in 31 contest played — with 14 starts. Sidney netted 4.2 points in 20.2 minutes per game and started in 12 games out of 30 this season. Castaneda (2.2) and Shoals (1.6) contributed in limited minutes throughout the season.

The news of the quartet comes off the heels of assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Erin Grant being announced as no longer with the program.

Grant, a former Lady Raiders student-athlete and Texas Tech alumni, was part of Stollings' inaugural coaching staff.

“We are moving in a different direction with our program, team and staff. I appreciate coach Grant’s time and dedication to the Lady Raider program in our first season,” Stollings said in a Monday statement. “We wish coach Grant the best with her future endeavors.”

Women's golf

SAN DIEGO — The Red Raiders shot a 16-over-par 304 to rank fourth following the first two rounds Monday at the Lamkin Invitational.

The event, which began with 18 holes of stroke play followed by match play in the afternoon, features six teams ranked in the to-50 of the latest Golfstat poll.

Sofia Garcia carded three birdies toward a 1-over 73 followed by Louisa Brunt who fired a 2-over to close out her round.

In match play, Texas Tech dropped a pair to fall to Vanderbilt.

Texas Tech is scheduled to take on UC Irvine on Tuesday in the consolation draw.