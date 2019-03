Robstown lifter Kaitlynn Gonzalez is a state champion.



The Robstown High School powerlifter won the state title at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 4A championship in Waco Friday.



Gonzalez was first in the 97-pound weight class with a total of 690 pounds. Gonzalez had a squat of 270 pounds, a bench of 125 pounds and a 295-pound deadlift.