SHALLOWATER — The Fillies scored five runs in the sixth en route to an 8-7 victory over Roosevelt in a District 2-3A game.

With the win, Shallowater improved to 12-7-1 this season.

Brooklynn Sparkman finished with four RBI for the Fillies. Brandi Estrada struck out seven, gave up three earned runs and scattered nine hits through six innings of work on the way to the win.

IDALOU 13, BROWFIELD 6

IDALOU — Kaitlyn Garza, Shae Valenzuela and Mia Pauda each recorded one RBI, but it wasn't enough as Brownfield dropped a road decision to Idalou in a District 2-3A game Thursday.

With the loss, the Lady Cubs dropped to 12-20-1 on the season.

Starting pitcher Kamryn Martinez struck out five but gave up five earned runs in four innings before getting saddled with the loss.

LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (HS) 7, LAKE COUNTRY CHRISTIAN 3

FORT WORTH — The Lady Eagles scored five runs in the fourth to earn the win over Lake Country Christian.

With the triumph, Lubbock Christian improved to 1-1 on the season.

Kelsee Hays had three RBI, while Ashlyn Lott and Katie Lee added one RBI apiece.

FRENSHIP 13, ABILENE COOPER

WOLFFORTH — The Tigers scored five in the third to break the game open on the way to a win over Abilene Cooper.

With the triumph, Frenship advanced to 16-6 on the season.

Torrey Hogan led the way with four RBI, while Kyla Merritt added three RBI. Caroline Kerr, Qo'be Harvest and Erin Boles each chipped in one RBI.

ESTACADO 8, MULESHOE 7

Quay Johns hits an game-winning, RBI single to power the Lady Matadors to a victory over Muleshoe.

With the win, Estacado advanced to 7-13 on the season.

Johns finished with two RBI also with Victoria Quintana for the Lady Mats, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Jilian Rojas ended with two RBI for the Lady Mules.

BASEBALL

ESTACADO 9, GREENWOOD 5

Sam Torrez had two RBI to help lead the Matadors to a win over Greenwood in a non-district game Thursday.

With the win, Estacado jumped to 11-6-1 on the season.

Reliever Bryson Howard turned in a solid performance, striking out four and allowing two hits in two innings to earn the win.

CORONADO 12, MONTEREY 2

Zach Swindell, Landry Wilson and Charlie Robinson each had two RBI to power the Mustangs to a win over Monterey in District 3-5A play Thursday.

With the win, Coronado improved to 8-10 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Gray Franco threw 110 pitches and struck out four in six innings of work to earn the win on the mound.

FRENSHIP 3, ODESSA HIGH 2

ODESSA — Colton Brown struck out five in seven innings of work, which allowed the Tigers to earn a District 2-6A win over Odessa High.

With the victory, Frenship improved to 13-4 on the season.

Peyten Kennard, Brennan McFarland and Caeden Jenkins each had one RBI in the win.

