ABILENE — The stress of Selection Monday isn’t going to be nearly as high for the South Plains College men’s basketball team.



The ninth-ranked Texans took care of business on Saturday night at Abilene Christian University’s Moody Coliseum, beating No. 7 Odessa College 73-71 to claim the NJCAA Region V championship and automatic berth to the NJCAA Tournament March 18-23 in Hutchinson, Kansas.



The win leaves SPC, which was the nation’s top-ranked team as recently as late January, awaiting the 11:30 a.m. show on Monday to see who it will face in the opening round. It was also the first time in three tries this season that the Texans beat the Wranglers.



Odessa College, meanwhile, will wait to see if it gets one of eight at-large bids. The at-large bid is not a guarantee as none of the top five teams in the nation earned automatic bids.



“It wasn’t a work of art, but Odessa makes you look bad because they are so big, long and athletic,” South Plains coach Steve Green said. “We made just enough plays and hit just enough free throws (to win).”



Gaige Prim had his third double-double of the tournament as he finished with a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds while Christopher Orlina added 20 points.



“Orlina really had a good tournament,” Green said. “Something clicked and maybe he smelled Hutch. He played really good up there last year, but he was a lot more aggressive and I could see that in his body.”



South Plains went on a 10-2 run over the first three minutes of the second half, which made it an 18-4 run overall, to take control of the game. The run put the Texans up 47-39 with 17:07 to play.



The run marked the last of the nine lead changes in the game.



“It seemed to me like (Odessa) was ahead the whole game,” Green said. “The guys fought hard and they deserved to win. These were two really good teams on the floor, and we are proud that we came out on top.”



The Wranglers battled back with a 6-2 run to cut SPC’s lead to 49-45 with 13:28 to play.



James Reese hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 52-52 roughly three minutes later as SPC went cold from the field.



SPC answered with jump shots by Prim and Jonah Antonio to take a four-point lead before Odessa’s Aquarn Butler hit one of two free throws with 8:32 to go, leaving the Texans with a 56-53 lead.



A loose-ball foul on Odessa’s Tavon Jones with 6:29 left sent Deon Barrett to the free-throw line as it put the Texans in the bonus. He hit both free throws making it 58-55 SPC before Jones answered with points in the paint at the opposite end.



South Plains, which struggled from behind the 3-point arc most of the night, got a big one from Barrett just inside of five minutes to play that pushed the lead to 64-59.



The Texans slowed down their offensive pace the rest of the way and held on down the stretch when the Wranglers struggled from the free throw line.



Odessa made things interesting when Jawaun Daniels hit a 3 from the top of the key with 7.96 seconds to play.



Antonio hit one of two free throws and then Barrett blocked Butler’s layup attempt at the buzzer to clinch the win.



Rebounding was an issue early on for South Plains, which allowed Odessa three offensive rebounds on a single possession coming out of a timeout.



The Texans were able to force their way to the free-throw line on consecutive possessions to extend their lead to 13-9 with 13:56 to play before intermission.



The free throws were part of a 9-4 run by South Plains that saw the Texans stretch their lead to 17-13.



Odessa snapped the run with a fast break 3 from the top of the key by Reese to cut the Texans' lead to one. The teams then traded baskets and the Texans led 19-18 midway through the first half.



The Wranglers then had back-to-back 3s before Tevin Wade hit a floater in the lane as Odessa took a 24-21 lead.



After SPC tied the game 29-29, Reese hit a long 3 from the top of the arc to jump-start a 6-0 run that put the Wranglers back on top.



Prim hit a pair of shots under the basket that started an 8-2 run to end the first half and leave the game tied at 37 at intermission.



SOUTH PLAINS COLLEGE 73

ODESSA COLLEGE 71



SOUTH PLAINS — Deon Barrett 1-3 6-7 9, Jonah Antonio 3-11 1-2 9, Trey Wade 2-6 2-2 6, Christopher Orlina 6-11 7-8 20, Gaige Prim 9-12 9-11 27, Koray Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Tevin Wade 1-1 0-0 2, Christian Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 25-30 73.



ODESSA — Dimon Carrigan 2-2 0-0 4, James Reese 9-17 0-0 24, Jonas Parker 2-7 1-1 5, Davante Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Aquarn Butler 2-5 3-4 8, Jalen Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0, Tavon Jones 4-5 2-5 10, Jordan Pierce 2-6 2-4 6, Jawaun Daniels 3-10 2-4 9, Zach Morgan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-61 10-18 71.



Halftime score: Tied at 37. 3-Point Goals: South Plains 4-14 (Antonio 2-9, Orlina 1-1, Barrett 1-3, Wilson 0-1); Odessa 9-27 (Reese 6-13, Daniels 1-2, Butler 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Hawkins 0-1, Parker 0-4). Total fouls: South Plains 15, Odessa 21. Fouled out: Carrigan. Rebounds: South Plains 33 (Prim 14); Odessa 35 (Daniels 9). Assists: South Plains 9 (Barrett 3); Odessa 13 (Butler 5). Records: South Plains 26-5, Odessa 27-6.





