Despite already wrapping the Lone Star Conference regular season title the West Texas A&M Buffaloes showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon, handling Eastern New Mexico 92-79 in front of 1,978 fans on Tuesday night at the First United Bank Center.

The Buffs clinched the outright regular season conference title with an 81-69 win at Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

In the regular season finale against the Greyhounds, WT could have pulled off the gas, instead, the Buffs looked like a team that's driven heading into next weekend's LSC Tournament.

With their lone blemish coming to Texas A&M-Kingsville, 86-74, on Jan. 10., the Buffs (28-3, 17-1 LSC) finishing the league schedule on a 13-game win streak.

"Travel during conference can wear you down mentally and physically," WT coach Tom Brown said. "For our guys to play the way they have with some freshman playing key minutes, and a newcomer in Brandon Hall. We've come together and played as one heck of a team."

The Buffs did damage in the paint, outscoring ENMU 50-32 inside. WT also forced 19 turnovers, turning those mistakes into 23 points as well as 22 fast break points.

Though they were a meager 6-of-21 from 3-point land, WT still shot the ball well from the perimeter, going 33-of-69 (47.8 percent) and as they always seem to do, spread the scoring around multiple players.

Freshman guard Qua Grant led five scorers in double figures with a career-high 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting, adding four steals. Senior Ryan Quaid added 15 points, all in the first half, and was one rebound shy of a double-double with nine.

"Eastern New Mexico respected my ability on the perimeter," Quaid said. "I think that helped Qua and Brandon Hall get to the rim. For me, it's never about points, it's about getting a win. Qua had a great game. My role tonight was rebounding and decent defense. We have big tournaments coming up. We have the right mindset, and clean up some stuff. We have a lot of season left and we're looking forward to it."

Joel Murray had 13 points, Hall poured in 12 and senior Gach Gach chipped in 11.

ENMU falls to 13-13 and 10-8 in the LSC.

WT is now off until the LSC Tournament where they'll be the No. 1-seed. The men's side of the tournament opens on Thursday, March 7.

Lone Star Conference Standings

Team;Conference; Overall

y-West Texas A&M;17-1;28-3

Texas A&M-Commerce;12-4;20-6

Angelo State;11-5;18-7

Eastern New Mexico;10-8;13-13

Tarleton;8-8;18-9

Texas A&M-Kingsville;8-8;18-12

UT Permian Basin;6-10;13-13

Cameron;4-12;8-18

MSU Texas;4-12;8-18

Western New Mexico;2-14;5-18

y-Regular season champions

Tuesday's games

W. Texas A&M 92, E. New Mexico 79