Brittani Simmons scored three goals and had one assist to power Estacado to a 6-0 win over Snyder in a District 4-4A match Friday.

With the win, the Lady Matadors (11-2-3, 1-0) increased their winning streak to two contests.

Mikayla Stone, Fatima Santana and Jadyn Ford also tallied goals in the win. Inek Johnson orchestrated the offense, dishing out three assists.

Estacado gets back to action with a 5:30 p.m. Monday match at San Angelo Lake View. The winner of the contest takes sole possession of first place in three-team District 4-4A.