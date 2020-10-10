I am an old person, born in 1950 and raised by decent hardworking parents. They taught me that three fundamentals define what makes a good person; honesty, integrity and respect. These values reflect who we really are as a person, a Texan and an American.

Honesty means that your word is your bond and that anyone can believe, trust and rely on what you say. Honesty shows people that you have integrity, you can’t have one without the other. Respect shows that you regard other individual’s feelings. Wishes, rights and opinions even if it contradicts your own. These values have to be constants in your life and if you feel that due to situations "not this time" means that you never had them.

Ruth Ginsburg knew she was dying and her last wish was that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. A person’s last wish should be held sacred and honored. Unfortunately, many politicians have been planning her demise like vultures sitting on a barbed-wire fence waiting for its prey to die. They put their plan into action within hours after she died. Let’s be honest, if we can support these politicians then we are just as bad.

I don’t care if you are a Democrat or Republican, doesn’t matter. I just want everybody to freely and not harassed be allowed to vote, that is an American Right. We elect politicians and they define America. Is this really US?

Vote them all out!

John Hodge/Slaton