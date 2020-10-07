During this presidential election battle and for the incumbent, scandal, obfuscation and misleading the American public about the real contagious nature and deadliness of COVID 19, one gigantic item has been overlooked and downplayed. The 2020 Census. Irrefutable information regarding numbers of residents in each household per state that governs federal dollars allocated to those states has rarely been mentioned, when it is such an important piece of how federal dollars are spent on a statewide level. Federal dollars for schools, hospitals, mental health facilities, crumbling infrastructure and other vital help for all citizens. We have been lied to about the pandemic from the beginning and Mr. Biden brought it home when he said how many empty chairs there are at the dinner table with 204,000 deaths and counting.

These national crises, borne out of chaos and lies that emanate from our leaders is upon us. Election is here. Hypocrisy, which Jesus said is a sin, and unintelligible noise coming from one party, has placed census numbers in imminent peril. States and their citizens will lose specifically what the census’ primary purpose is. A headcount of every citizen. If this is some tactically planned diabolical maneuver, we are in a heap of trouble.

Mute the noise. Make your vote count and complete the Census. This critical governmental count is but every 10 years. This is the USA, currently the world’s laughing stock. It is every citizen’s responsibility to be counted.

Lisa Nichols/Lubbock