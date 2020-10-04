AGN Media Editorial Board

Every veteran deserves to have a homecoming service. These are the men and women who serve their country, protect our freedoms and stand in the gaps for the rest of us. Make no mistake, they are heroes among us, and each has a story that should be told.

Their lasting legacy should be recognized regularly rather than just every Veterans Day. Unfortunately, too many veterans wind up on the margins of society. Too often, they are homeless. They are lonely and they are ignored. The ongoing pandemic has only amplified these matters as suicide rates among veterans continue a terrible upward trajectory.

When a U.S. military veteran dies, he or she is entitled to particular privileges during the funeral. These include the playing of "Taps," and the folding of an American flag that is presented to loved ones with familiar words, "On behalf of the president of the United States, (the specific branch of the service) and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service."

Sometimes, however, this important recognition doesn’t take place for veterans who are homeless. Fortunately, we were glad earlier this week to read how such an oversight was avoided and addressed in a service for Mark Hackett through the Veterans Resource Center program under the auspices of Family Support Services located in the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

It was last Tuesday when Hackett, private first class in the U.S. Army, was recognized in a memorial service. The 69-year-old Hackett died in late August after arriving in Amarillo just more than a year ago.

Hackett received the recognition he had earned through his military service. According to our story, veterans with the center and within the community participated. Scriptures were shared. The roll call, obituary and flag-folding ceremony took place, all sacred and handled by local veterans. There was also a powerful moment of silence to reflect on the impact Hackett and other veterans have made.

"To me, Mr. Hackett was one of our veterans that had no family," Randy Willmon, a veteran navigator and veteran service officer at the center, said in our story. "We literally picked him up off the street. It’s unfortunate and it’s hard. It hits us (at) home to see our veterans like this pass and they have no one to honor them."

Hackett was originally introduced to the center through the work of the Amarillo Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team. From there, the center helped him connect with the Amarillo VA and find housing. Hackett then went to Pampa, but because the center was his last point of contact, a Pampa funeral home contacted the Veterans Resource Center concerning his death.

"If you have no one else, you’ve got us," Willmon said. "Our motto here is, "No one left behind moving forward,’ and part of that no one left behind is that we will provide you honors. We will remember you, and we do memorialize our veterans that do pass on."

Unfortunately, some veterans are left behind and never receive a ceremony that recognizes and contextualizes what they did in service to their country. Sometimes, veterans have difficulty transitioning back to civilian life from the military. They find themselves adrift in crisis. This can happen slowly or suddenly.

In this instance, this veteran was not left behind, thanks to the efforts of a lot of people.

"Some people get left behind, if you are homeless or you are out on the fringes," Willmon said. "Mr. Hackett, his whole life after he left service, was nomadic. He never stayed (in) one place very long. There were no friends to reach out to. There was no family to get a hold of. We just kind of inherited him and (made him) a part of our group now. We are responsible."

Every veteran has a story to tell, and those stories need to be saved and heard, so no one ever forgets the details.

"We don’t want Mr. Hackett to be left alone," center director Verlene Dickson said. "We want to celebrate his life."

We salute the vital work of the Veterans Resource Center and the difference it makes in the lives of veterans and in the life of this community. It is through that effort that what otherwise would have been forgotten is remembered.