What is the governor

trying to accomplish?

Re: Oct. 2 article, "Abbott orders counties to close multiple ballot dropoff sites."

With only one day’s notice, I now have to drive to the one open location in my county to show a photo ID and sign a roster before depositing my mail-in ballot in the ballot box.

Will this be indoors where it is less safe? What are the hours? Who will examine my photo ID and deem it acceptable? Will they have ID themselves? Will they have to be closer than 6 feet to view my ID? Will I have to remove my mask to satisfy their curiosity?

Abbott says this is to "strengthen ballot security protocols," but if I do as the name implies and actually mail in my ballot I don’t have to undergo this increased scrutiny?

What’s he really trying to accomplish, when real cases of ballot fraud are virtually nonexistent?

Marc O’Shaughnessy, Austin

Heed better angels,

vote against Trump

As a first-generation Asian American, I’m immensely fortunate to have become a naturalized citizen and to have received a stellar education in the United States, including at the prestigious University of Texas. My three years here affirmed my belief that America is great because it’s a nation where people, regardless of their ethnicity or background, can succeed.

However, I’m no longer sure if this country welcomes people like me or my professor, who is Black. President Trump’s insistence of calling COVID-19 "China virus" or "kung flu" has inspired ongoing attacks aimed toward my fellow Asian Americans, and his reluctance to condemn the use of Confederate flags is devastating for my mentor and our fellow Black Americans.

Therefore, I implore you to heed to the better angel of our nature and vote against Trump on or before Nov. 3. Let us make our country decent again.

Jason Ko, Los Angeles, Calif.

Need for leaders who have

nation’s interests at heart

Many call Republicans hypocritical because Judge Barrett will receive a hearing on her nomination to the Supreme Court while Obama’s 2016 nominee didn’t. But does anyone really believe that Schumer/Biden would have done anything different than McConnell/Trump had they been in charge? In asserting they would, Democrats are even more hypocritical than the Republicans. If only the moderator would ask Biden that question in the debates. Alas, that won’t happen.

A better term than hypocrisy is: raw political power. The party in power will exercise it even if perceived as not being fair.

We need a leader with moral values and principals sitting down with party leaders and the opposing party to "disagree without being disagreeable," as Justice Ginsburg said. To have national, not self-interests at heart, and devise win-win solutions. Unfortunately, I don’t see that quality in the ranking members of either party, let alone in their candidates for president.

Harlan Hively, Austin

Cornyn letter rationalizes

GOP’s naked power grab

Re: Sept. 29 letter to the editor, "Cornyn: Facts in this vacancy are different."

Sen. Cornyn, in 2016, your statements opposing President Obama's Supreme Court nominee focused on the importance of letting the people have a voice by voting in the upcoming election.

This year, although Americans are already voting, and your party is increasingly at risk of losing not only the presidency, but also their Senate majority, you are conspicuously silent about the importance of the people's voice. Instead, you rely on arguments about who controls the executive or legislative branches, or your "constitutional duty," to justify rushing hearings and confirmation, while ignoring recent polling results showing that a clear majority of Americans believe the winner of the November election should choose Justice Ginsburg's replacement.

Your letter will be viewed by your constituents as what it is: a flimsy, hypocritical rationalization of a naked power grab, in clear defiance of the wishes of Justice Ginsburg and the people you were elected to serve.

Jack Alford, Lago Vista

Trump showed he will do

anything to stay in office

With all the unpleasantness of that first presidential "debate" were two messages we ignore to our peril.

First, the president repeatedly talked over both his opponent and moderator, confirming his lack of concern with rules. He has previously, publicly refrained from committing to a peaceful transition of power.

Second, was his flagrant refusal to condemn white supremacists. When asked, he instead used the moment to instruct "Proud Boys [to] stand back and stand by." Their leaders have interpreted this as endorsement and encouragement of further violence.

Our law enforcement communities, our national defense organizations, and our congressional representatives who swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution should be preparing to deal with a president willing to do anything, including disrupt our election and ignore the results, to retain the most powerful position on the planet. We may not get another chance to preserve democracy here.

William Dower, Austin