Cornyn didn’t fool anyone.

GOP’s reversal ’still a pig’

Re: Sept. 29 letter to the editor, "Cornyn: Facts in this vacancy are different."

Sen. Cornyn's attempt to justify the headlong rush to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an impressive example of legalistic blarney to paper over a complete reversal of the position the Republicans took in 2016.

Then, with about eight months to go until the next election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Antonin Scalia's seat should not be filled because "There's an election coming up soon, and the voters should have their say!"

Now, with less than 40 days until Nov. 3, it's "Who cares if the election of 2020 is already underway? This is our chance to screw down a conservative majority on the Supreme Court for the next 40 years!" The hypocrisy is galling.

No matter how much lipstick John Cornyn tries to put on this pig, it's still a filthy pig.

Bruce Jones, Austin

There will be no recovery

without immigrants’ help

Thanks to generations of hardworking families, the Texas economy is one of the best places to do business in the world. But right now some of those families are at risk of deportation because of the current administration’s inhumane and un-American immigration policies. For our economy to adequately respond to the coronavirus, we need leaders who are equally committed to fixing our broken immigration system.

While we’re fighting for economic recovery, we need more skilled workers, not less. One in five workers in Texas is an immigrant, and 20.9% of our state’s nurses are foreign-born. Powerhouse Texas industries like agriculture and construction rely heavily on the contributions of immigrants. There will be no recovery without their help.

We need a fair, orderly immigration system so those who want to make a better life have a path to earn one. In November, vote for candidates who agree.

Nathan Ryan, City of Austin Economic Prosperity Commission member and small business owner, Austin

Trump’s dodge on tax

returns is explained

Re: Sept. 28 article, "Records show Trump's tax avoidance."

For years now Donald Trump has dodged releasing his tax returns, lying about being under audit. Now we see why. He paid far less in federal taxes than a maid at one of his tony hotels or the guy who cuts the grass at his golf resorts, while writing off more in hair styling expenses than they earned.

I'm sure he thinks that those honest folks paying their fair share in taxes are suckers and losers, the same way he thinks about our servicemen and women. Donald loves to say that any damaging revelations about him are a "hoax."

The real hoax is the Trump presidency and the fact that this thoroughly loathsome human being occupies the office held by Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln. Hopefully, this hoax will soon be over.

Bill Young, Manor

Don’t allow a repeat

of debate behavior

The only word that comes to mind about the recent presidential election debate is reprehensible.

How can it be that the moderators did not set clear guidelines about shouting, calling the other candidate names, and interrupting? Why were they not given 10-minute time outs for every transgression? Music for 10 minutes would have been far preferable to the bedlam on that stage.

Failing time outs, how about a bucket of water? Perhaps after drying out a few times, the candidates would have cleaned up their acts and actually talked about policy, about what they represent. I am sorely disappointed in this being allowed to happen, and I will be more disappointed if it is accepted as norm by the American people.

Marsha Edwards, Austin