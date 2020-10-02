"Thank you, Lord. You are our everything. All praise, honor and glory to you. I’m learning every day that the more we are faced with, the more difficult our circumstance, the more strength we are given to go through and get through. With the approaching election in our beloved country, may we pray for guidance and wisdom. We’ve been bombarded with so many changes this year, yet when we stop and really think about it, the Lord has been the one constant in our lives, the one person we could go to in times of trouble and great need. The Holy Spirit -- our Lord and Savior and loving God almighty -- all will work out. Believe it -- no matter how it does work out. Believe, trust, have hope and faith. We are loved beyond imagination. God will remain true."

Joan Shoultz/Lubbock