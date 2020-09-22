Barr abuses office

with help of enablers

John Cornyn and mostly Republican senators voted Bill Barr into the office of attorney general and are thus responsible for a corruption of our judicial system and erosion of our democracy that is unconscionable.

Barr is only interested in protecting the president and destroying his political enemies. We no longer have an attorney general representing the people of the United States. This is a direct consequence of Cornyn and other Senate Republicans absconding from their government oversight responsibilities.

We can only restore the underpinnings of our great democracy when enablers like Cornyn are voted out of office. Only then will people with autocratic tendencies who abuse be again held accountable for their actions.

Steven Jones, Austin

It’s true, history courses

could stand an upgrade

Trump’s latest tactic to get white people to vote for him is to sign an Executive Order establishing a national commission to promote "pro-American" history in public schools.

If "pro-American" means white, It seems that history curricula in this country have been rather "pro-American" for the better part of 300 years.

This past spring, my church’s Lenten study was on the issue of racism. Until this study, I assumed that I knew American history. However, I never knew that there was a "slave Bible," which deleted Scriptural references to freedom and equality. I did not know that the Tulsa Massacre had occurred and that redlining prevented Black families from obtaining mortgages. Or, that Black WWII veterans were denied GI Bill benefits.

I attended public school in the era when we were taught that the Civil War was not about slavery, but was fought over states’ rights. So, Mr. Trump, I agree that American history courses could use an upgrade.

Ann G. Young, Austin

No masks at campaign

events risks virus spread

Re: Sept. 6 article, "For Wendy Davis and Chip Roy, campaign styles point to 2 views of pandemic" and Sept. 17 article, "Wendy Davis and Chip Roy disagree over coronavirus response."

We Austinites are engaged in a battle between COVID-19 and improving our community. Sadly, our congressman Chip Roy is on the side of COVID-19.

In the Statesman we read that he is regularly conducting potential super-spreader meetings with as many as 70 people, indoors and without masks. All of them risk being exposed as do their families, friends -- all of us. Recently it was reported that a wedding in Maine attended by about 65 led to more than 175 cases and 7 deaths.

Because of COVID-19 we are all facing agonizing choices regarding education, sports, restaurants and much more. We face the possibility of long-term health problems and death. Austin is undergoing millions of dollars of added expense and decreased revenue privately and publicly.

If you want a lot more intentional spreading of COVID-19 in our community vote for Chip Roy. If not, vote him out.

Phil Spertus, Austin

Editor’s Note: Masks were required to enter Roy’s events, which were held at restaurants. Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, masks are not required while eating, drinking or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.