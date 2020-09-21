Hegar’s language won’t

lead to compromise

Re: Sept. 13 article, "In Texas Senate race, Hegar jabs and Cornyn sidesteps."

Mary Jennings Hegar won’t defeat Sen. John Cornyn with repeated attacks and filthy language.

Hegar is unknown outside Central Texas because she’s never held elected office.

Unlike Hegar, Cornyn has a fine record of legislation and compromise. Moreover, he’ll continue to protect our civil liberties like the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Hegar wants to end sales of certain legal weapons and open carry of lawful guns. While Cornyn champions pro-life measures to prioritize an unborn baby’s life over death, Hegar supports abortion.

Hegar shows her gross lack of grace and courtesy by calling Cornyn an "ass kisser." Foul language won’t unify Americans.

Hegar should first hold elected position at a local level, where she’ll hopefully learn both compromise and courtesy.

David Lee, Round Rock

Complex is right model

for affordable housing

Re: Sept. 14 article, "Inside Foundation Communities’ new ‘miracle’ Mueller apartments."

The Jordan at Mueller from Foundation Communities is a story of hope. It offers families and formerly homeless single people affordable apartments with easy access to public transit and the downtown area.

I hope Foundation Communities has many more projects on the drawing board so that Austin can have many more affordable housing units integrated into this community.

Mary Lou Gibson, Austin

Robust relief package

is necessary this year

Re: Sept. 11 article, "Austin-area landlords say new eviction protections aren’t sustainable."

I was relieved to hear the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national eviction moratorium.

However, the article on the eviction moratorium points out that without funding, it is clearly unsustainable.

About 14% of renters are behind on their rent as of Sept. 13, according to National Multifamily Housing Council. And half of all single-family rental units are owned by individual investors who must pay their mortgages.

Senate leadership, especially Sen. John Cornyn, needs to act and pass a robust relief package, including $100 billion in emergency rental assistance to renters and landlords.

Sen. Cornyn said he wants to pass another COVID-19 bill, but I thought he meant this year. If they come home without passing something, that could be it for the rest of the year.

This is an emergency. Congress should not come home without passing a robust COVID-19 response.

Steve Macy, Georgetown

Where is the threat to the

values of Trump faithful?

Re: Sept. 14 letter to the editor, "If you’re baffled, here’s why ‘we support Trump."

To the writer who explains Trump support to the baffled: You list your values, but nowhere do you show that Joe Biden threatens any of them.

No one wants to tyrannize you, except Trump. No one persecutes anyone for worshiping, except for Trump if you’re Muslim. No one is going to take your guns away, bring Marxism or question Israel’s right to exist.

We all value freedom of the press, except for Trump when it criticizes him. No one disrespects law and order except for Trump when the law is inconvenient or our flag, except for Trump when he hugs it like a stage prop.

That leaves only two "values" where you might prefer Trump – the rights of the unborn and kneeling only before God. Both involve your desire to impose your religious values on those who may not share them, which may boil down to your one true "value."

Janet L. Lachman, Austin

’Crazy’ weather should be

a concern to everyone

Since I majored in, and have a university degree in geology, some people have asked me if I believe in climate change.

Naturally my studies involved the geologic history of the earth. When asked about climate change many people will say "Well, there has always been climate change, the earth has gotten warmer before." This is true but the amount of change, the rise in temperature that has occurred over the past 100 years required thousands of years in the past.

There is no doubt that we are experiencing climate change, warming of the earth, unlike anything that has ever occurred before. The crazy weather we are experiencing now should be a serious concern to everyone living on earth.

The only question is, what is causing this disastrous rise in temperature? Scientists say it is caused by the burning of fossil fuels and the resulting pollution in the atmosphere. Do you have a better answer?

Allan Williams, Georgetown