Misleading on police

budget invites trouble

This week we saw billboards erected that say "Austin police defunded. Enter at your own risk." While I understand the frustration police feel from getting their budget slashed, leading Austinites to believe there is actually no budget for police and instilling fear will have unintended consequences. The truth is, APD still has a budget of $290 million.

Black Lives Matter was criticized for using "defunded" inaccurately, but now some in law enforcement are doing the same thing. Please Austinites, don’t take this as a cue to take the law into your own hands. Do we want droves of people without training buying guns and potentially putting even more people at risk?

I don't want to see a repeat of what happened here in Austin just weeks ago when Garrett Foster was killed. People should not take the law into their own hands. It will only lead to more loss of life.

Andrea Brauer, Austin

What if Clinton or Obama

had uttered these words?

So Donald Trump believes that military members who lost their lives or limbs for this country are "losers" and "suckers."

I have one question to military veterans and active duty military people who plan to vote for this man anyway: What if Bill Clinton or Barack Obama had uttered these same words?

Janet Tracy, Austin

The factors that trump his

antipathy for the president

Re: Sept. 3 commentary, "Why this pro-life conservative is voting for Joe Biden."

So Mona Charen has chosen to vote for Biden-Harris. She infers her single most important issue is "right to life." What does she think will happen to this issue if Biden and Harris are picking judges? She should know how Harris tried to destroy Kavanaugh and how Biden led the charge to destroy Clarence Thomas, leading Thomas to famously call his confirmation hearing a "high-tech lynching."

With all of his personal failings, Trump has delivered on that all important function of appointing judges that are conservative. Not just the Supreme Court but hundreds of other federal judges. This factor and his pre-COVID economy "trump" any antipathy I feel for Trump the person.

Bill Jirsa, Georgetown

No respect or vote for one

who trashes our military

It appears that Trump considers four of my fighter pilot teammates as suckers for having been killed while defending our country. He avoided Vietnam with an excuse of bone spurs that never affected his weekly golf game. No one in his family has ever served a day in a military uniform but he feels free to disparage a Navy war hero like John McCain.

Not a single one of the seven commander-in-chiefs who I served under invited a Russian to the Oval Office to receive classified secrets. It is absurd and dangerous to befriend a dictator like Putin who wants to destroy America.

President Trump is more of a threat to my way of life than all the missiles and bullets that were fired at me during 100 low-level missions over North Vietnam. Speaking as a Top Gun fighter pilot, I will never respect or vote for an individual who trashes the military.

Val Johnson, Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Georgetown

Trump lied to the people

he swore oath to protect

Discussions of a new book about President Trump by respected journalist Bob Woodward include audio clips of the president freely admitting that he lied to the American people regarding COVID-19.

The president traded stock market health and the well-being of America's wealthiest 10% for the physical, and in many cases the economic, health of the rest of us. While being well aware of the severity of the pandemic, Trump publicly downplayed or even denied its deadly swath. He failed to timely utilize our country's vast resources to stem the deadly tide. He lied to the very people he swore an oath to protect.

Surely, fair-minded and decent folk of any political persuasion can agree that this unprincipled and morally and ethically challenged individual does not deserve to be president of the United States?

Christina Jones, Austin

Not clear letter writers

understand these terms

In some of the recent letters to the editor, I have seen many comments stating that the liberal left want to endorse "socialism" and the right is all for "freedom." However, it isn’t clear that the writers understand the terms.

Democratic socialism is not communism. It is the pooling of resources for the general good, distributed by those elected by the people. Those of us who have lived with it in Europe can vouch for it.

Demands for "freedom" resonate. Freedom has a good ring. But freedom to do what? Not wear a mask? Not wear a seatbelt? Not wear a helmet? Run a red light?

Look at the consequences of each decision. The left gave you Medicare and Social Security. "Freedom" is giving us chaos and a raging pandemic.

Helen Carvell, Austin