’Horrified’ that taxes are

supporting sheriff’s office

Re: Sept. 6 article, "Her neighbors called for help. When deputies came, they attacked the abuse victim."

Thank you for your ongoing coverage of the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.

The quote from the female domestic abuse victim who had an unpleasant encounter with the department earlier this year, was pretty telling: "Y'all have a really bad reputation. I do not want to deal with you."

I'm horrified that my tax dollars are going to support this agency. Why do we even elect sheriffs anyway? Shouldn't the county’s top law enforcement officials be competent law enforcement professionals who are appointed on the basis of merit, like they are in our cities? There is no place for publicity-seeking lottery winners at the head of an agency that is supposed to provide a vital public service.

I urge all Williamson County residents even if you are voting Republican on the rest of the ticket to vote Sheriff Chody out of office this year.

Ellen Davis, Georgetown

Charen could stick to

principles and abstain

Re: Sept. 3 commentary, "Why this pro-life conservative is voting for Joe Biden."

Why would a true pro-life conservative who finds herself "alienated from the Republican Party" and believes "it’s wrong to take innocent life" vote for Joe Biden, who supports abortion?

Mona Charen apparently sees little moral difference between President Trump’s bullying and cruel mocking of others and the killing of babies. How pathetic and disingenuous.

She has a choice. She can vote for the candidate who wants to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law and who does not support the Hyde Amendment, which has prohibited federal tax dollars from funding most abortions under Medicaid. Or Charen, who says she has "been pro-life my entire adult life," can stick to her principles and simply abstain from voting for president in 2020. Perhaps upon further reflection, she will follow her conscience instead of her feelings.

Kevin Holcomb, Austin

Austin is best suited to

take care of its policing

Re: Sept. 5 article, "Gov. Abbott weighs having state take over Austin police."

Thanks governor, but no. The principle of subsidiarity applies here: Austin can best take care of policing Austin.

I would rather see you address the real threats to our community and take effective action:

1. Support communities that are trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 by requiring masks and social distancing.

2. Provide health care for all who cannot afford it, especially in these times of high unemployment and pandemic.

3. Reduce the proliferation of guns that kill so many of our citizens and schoolchildren.

4. Improve the quality of education for all.

And so much more ...

Manuel Garcia, Austin

China’s reliance on coal

is not to be emulated

Re: Sept. 5 letter to the editor, "China’s energy policies might be worth pirating."

The author cites China’s high level of electric powered mass transit and more solar capacity than any other country.

Americans have four times the ownership of cars per capita compared to China, and we tend to drive them until it becomes inconvenient. Yes, we are behind on mass transit systems due to lack of demand.

In terms of energy production, China relies heavily on coal for its energy needs. Currently, China uses coal to generate four times the gigawatts of electricity as generated by coal in the United States. According to Wired magazine, "In addition to roughly 1,000 gigawatts of existing coal capacity, China has 121 gigawatts of coal plants under construction, which is more than is being built in the rest of the world combined." I don’t think that is anything we want to emulate.

Richard Quinn, Austin

A vote for the president

is a vote for these things

This Nov. 4, if someone ask you who you voted for, are you going to say, "I voted for someone who has lied more than 20,000 times since coming into office (according to The Washington Post’s The Fact Checker). A man who said he could shoot somebody on a New York street and people would still vote for him. A man who just recently suggested that we could check the voting system by trying to vote twice and seeing if it would work, which is illegal. A man who said in 2016 that he doesn't pay taxes because he is smart, even though our country runs on the fact that we all pay our fair share of taxes."

If you said I voted for Donald Trump then this is what you just voted for. Really. Why?

Daniel Patterson, Austin