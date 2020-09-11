Defunding the police

is not the solution

Re: Sept. 5 article, "Gov. Abbott weighs having state take over Austin police."

Since May 25, 2020, in response to the wrongful murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis law enforcement, police reform has been on the forefront of the American consciousness. As the granddaughter of a law enforcement officer, I support Greg Abbott’s consideration of the state’s takeover of the Austin police department amid the department being defunded.

Defunding the police does not improve the accountability of our law enforcement. True bipartisan policy, which aims to improve the hiring and training of better officers, is the solution. This is especially true for good officers who serve their communities.

Defunding the police does not hold officers like Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane or Tou Thao accountable to the law’s fullest extent. As U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul tweeted, "We need a REAL discussion about policing in this country. One that doesn’t vilify all police & results in real solutions that will give Americans confidence in our law enforcement."

Savannah Mathews, Jersey Village

Stealing the election and

stealing the yard sign too?

Saturday morning I proudly placed a Biden-Harris yard sign in front of our house. By Monday morning it had disappeared.

I have to say I’m disappointed, but not surprised. People are saying they will do anything do discourage voter participation so they can steal the election. Do we need any more evidence?

Richard W. Rew, Austin

Abbott finds convenient

fodder in protest outliers

With the ubiquity of cameras, we’re now aware of the manifestation of racism too often embedded in police culture. What compassionate human would not choose to remedy this?

Those most committed the protesters are patriotic, noble sorts truly working to truly make America great, beyond slogans. Amid them are a few law breakers, both those on the right seeking to discredit the protests and radical leftists, who are moot to the movement.

Still, these outliers provide convenient fodder for Gov. Abbott who, in lockstep with a racist president, has chosen to commit his own assault on individuals and governments seeking to end institutionalized racism. Is it not time to vote those with such un-Christian policies out of Texas politics?

Mark Morrison, Austin

Governor could run

for mayor of Austin

Re: Sept. 5 article, "Gov. Abbott weighs having state take over Austin police."

Gov. Abbott seems to want to be mayor of Austin. More than once he has decried the way our city officials have run our city.

Here is my answer to Abbott: Resign as governor of Texas and run for mayor of Austin! I would love to vote against you again.

Ken Bailey, Austin

Trump’s strategy

is to peddle anxiety

It's interesting to note the blatant, self-serving "suggestions" that Trump throws into the mixer.

He is urging voters in North Carolina to try to vote twice, by mail and in person, which, of course, is illegal. He clearly doesn't care if they're charged with fraud. He also appears not to be concerned about the injection of disinfectants and other quack remedies.

The charges by Trump and the Trumpistas are usually nothing more than psychological projection. They accuse Democrats of lying, cheating, lack of patriotism, perversity of all sorts and select QAnon conspiracy theory activities. The "deep state" of the GOP consists in the appointment of fawning sycophants to government positions and the spreading of general anxiety in the populace.

Trump's modus operandi is the selling of the drug fear. There seem to be lots of addicts.

Payson Blanchard, Round Rock

Silence regarding Trump’s

comments is deafening

Open letter to Sens. Cruz and Cornyn, Rep. McCaul, Gov. Abbott, and all GOP representatives and "leaders":

My grandfather fought in World War II and rests for eternity in the hallowed ground of Arlington National Cemetery.

My father served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Texas A&M University. My brother-in-law recently retired from the U.S. Army as a colonel after 30 years of active and reserve duty.

Your silence in the wake of reporting in The Atlantic (corroborated by other news outlets) regarding Trump's behavior toward our dead and wounded soldiers is deafening. Apparently, you have nothing to say in the wake of the reports of POTUS's disgusting, cowardly denigration of our military. You are not worthy of the offices you hold. Stop pretending that you are patriots, that you love this country for which so many have bled and died.

Resign. Now.

Robyn McCarty, Austin