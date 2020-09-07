Crocodile tears for the UT

coaches getting pay cuts

Re: Sept. 2 article, "Coaches’ pay, 70 athletics jobs cut at UT."

It is hard to find any sympathy for someone who is making enough money for $900,000 to be a 15% cut in pay.

And while we shed crocodile tears for these folks, I have another place that they can cut funding to make ends meet. Stop funding the testing of their "Godzillatron" scoreboard, and quit disturbing the peace and quiet of people living in the North University neighborhoods.

Ronald M. Sawey, Austin

No Republican platform?

That is not how it’s done.

Re: Aug. 31 commentary, "The GOP convention showed Democrats how it's done."

With regards to Kathleen Parker's column in the Aug. 31 Statesman, I would suggest that a party that was unable to come up with a platform during their convention other than "Whatever that guy wants" has not accomplished all of the functions of a political party's convention.

They didn't "get it done," they maybe got halfway there.

Kevin Hicks, Lakeway

Budgetary pressure is

a culture-focused effort

Re: Sept. 1 commentary, "Improving policing in Austin means focusing on culture."

The authors emphasize focusing on policing culture, noting an initiative they started in 2017, and claim Austin’s police budget reallocation is a failure to seek "culture-focused solutions." In my mind, budgetary pressure on the Austin Police Department is very much a culture-focused effort.

Less than one year ago, it emerged publicly that one of Chief Manley’s direct reports was widely known to routinely use the n-word, including in reference to specific local leaders. After years of not being challenged on it privately, he was able to quickly retire before he could be censured.

Less than one year ago!

Brick Jones, Austin

Parallels with Germany

in 1933 should alarm us

"Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it." These words should thunder in the conscience of Americans now.

We are witnessing a political race in which one of the sides is blatantly employing fearful propaganda, anti-intellectualism, unreality and other nefarious devices to exploit voters.

Add to that toxic mix the recent "joking" chants of "12 more years," and it is impossible not to see what is happening. Here. In our own country. In the year 2020. The parallels between our current situation and Germany in 1933 are uncanny and beyond alarming.

Mark Hinshaw, Austin

Girls’ LEAD act deserves

support from Congress

This year marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the U.S. While this sounds like a great feat, there remains much more work to do, at home and abroad.

Many countries receiving U.S. foreign aid experience low levels of participation from women in their political process leading to lower girls' enrollment in school, higher rates of child marriage and many other issues.

So what can we do to fix this? Enter the Girls’ LEAD Act, a bill that focuses U.S. foreign aid endeavors to address the barriers women face when participating in politics. Several members of Congress currently co-sponsor the bill. Our Texas senators, Cruz and Cornyn, are missing from the list.

Yet, it will take much more support for this bill to become law, and for women to seize political parity with men. We can only hope it does not take another hundred years for us to celebrate that victory.

Roxanne Bankhead, Political Affairs Ambassador with the Borgen Project, Austin

If Trump won’t accept loss?

Hope there’s a plan for that.

Many people are expressing consternation as to what might happen if Trump loses the November election and refuses to abide by it. Comedian/commentator Bill Maher often asks prominent political guests on his HBO show "Real Time" about this, and no one ever gives a good answer. Here's what I'm hoping.

I'm hoping that bipartisan former high-ranking U.S. law enforcement officials, along with the present highest military officers, and our four living ex-presidents, have formed an informal and unofficial network to deal with this eventuality. Obviously, the military would be key. And I have confidence that the leaders of the U.S. military would honor their pledges to protect the Constitution of the United States.

And I'm also hoping that none of this will ever be needed. This is not a banana republic. We abide by the rules.

Eugene Czora, Cedar Creek