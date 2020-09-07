Conversations about climate tend to be few and far between in Texas, much to the dismay of environmentalists. This is a tragic consequence of politicizing science, and it should bother everyone. If only for their children or for their grandchildren’s sake, it is time for lawmakers and educators in the Lone Star State to be unified in calling for school curriculum to include subject matter pertaining to climate change.

Some teachers report that if they do talk about climate change with their students, they often gloss over the most important aspect of the warming we see today: the fact that it is man-made. But if people aren’t aware that human activity is accelerating climate change, it is unlikely they will feel obligated to help mitigate it.

Perhaps with increased education, people would see the viewpoints of TV personalities in the context of scientific fact. But as of now, it seems that science is understood in the context of the "facts" people hear from commentators and some elected officials.

How are people supposed to come into contact with accurate information about the subject when scientific information is often filtered by Washington and pundits?

The answer to this question is for discussions of the true nature of climate change to begin at the local level, in schools, in business, and community meetings. It is time to stop allowing politics to impede progress, and to start ensuring good quality of life for young Americans and for Americans yet to be born.

Latimer Kuykendall/Lubbock