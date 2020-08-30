As schools and colleges have begun the new academic year, faces with masks are familiar across campuses—unexpected new normalcy. What is the real impact of the pandemic on the education sector, higher education in particular? It depends on which angle we look from. With 30 million people receiving unemployment benefits, the higher education sector has not taken severe hit like other industrial sectors. Students, parents and academics while being cautious want to have a real college experience. Interest to return to campuses, while practicing safety is evident on most college campuses. This has been the case at Texas Tech. TTU administration has been preparing for a safe reopening and classes began this past Monday without serious issues. Banners of "Masks Must," are prominently visible across the campus.

While there were lot of uncertainties in spring about enrollment, revenue and athletics, to name a few, West Texas spirit and confidence is visible with students, faculty and staff coming back to work. Among all the negative outcomes due to COVID-19, certainly revival of confidence in the American higher educational enterprise is happening. In recent times, much of the debate has been on the increasing cost of post-secondary education vis-à-vis its worthiness. This unwanted coronavirus enemy seems to have faded that discussion away, at least for a while. It is a possibility that TTU will have 40,000 students this fall.

COVID-19, while exposing vulnerability of nations, has made clear the need for comprehensive higher education and investments in research. "Universities do more than train millions of students with the skills to address critical needs in the workforce. They help shape character traits and perspectives that are essential to a progressive society, " said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.

General public would have by now understood that novel therapeutics, breakthrough technologies etc., cannot freely fall from the sky-they need investments in time, money and energy. A case in point is the highly efficient N95 mask, which has become an essential lifesaver. In fact, the durable electrostatic charging technology to trap fine particles like viruses came out of research in a public higher education institution in the United States. When it became clear that face coverings are essential protective items, collaborative research has become commonplace across campuses. Not only are basic and mission-linked research getting attention, people are also fully behind quality education that trains next-generation citizen scholars who are equipped with hard and soft skills. Unless scientists and physicians can interact with the public and convey science in an easily comprehensible way, handling public health crisis will not be easy. "Communication is essential for everything else to succeed," said David Perlmutter, dean of Texas Tech’s College of Media & Communication.

As an academic myself who has firsthand experience of educational systems in three nations: India, United Kingdom and the United States, I feel the American way of education is structured such that it recognizes not only teaching and research, but also contributions to the society at large. This was the premise on which land-grant institutions were founded. These days, additional missions are emerging such as outreach and entrepreneurial development. Texas Tech is supporting engaged scholarship initiatives as a way of utilizing knowledge created to serve the needs of society. Architects work with community to improve downtown, artists work with physicians to improve health, showcasing Universities evolve and serve the society based on needs.

Another aspect that is genuinely getting prominence is translational research activities which can boost economic growth. Many leading business entities have emerged out of University research and hence academic institutions are forming partnerships with industry and entrepreneurs to create incubation centers and start-up parks. Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub is a good example of such added missions of higher education institutions.

The need to create timely courses to cater to the growing interests of students and deliver them to global audience has heightened. The American academic enterprise is dynamic and has evolved from being a high-quality teaching institution, to research engines conducting varied forms of research and to being creators of wealth. It goes without saying that a solid foundation at K-12 level is important to see real growth in higher education. All these require resources and without public support it is impossible to grow the 21st century educational enterprise in the service of the nation. Despite all the ill effects, COVID-19 has indeed done a good thing— support for quality education is growing.

Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar is a professor in the department of environmental toxicology at Texas Tech University.