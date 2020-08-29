Overcome the obstacles,

and vote early as you can

Re: Aug. 22 article, "Lawsuit seeks to block extended voting."

This lawsuit aimed at voter suppression is another assault on our democracy. In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic that has killed more than 176,000 Americans, the best and safest solution would have been universal vote by mail.

Since the mail option is unavailable to most Texans, an extra week of early voting is the least precaution we could take to reduce crowds, and therefore fight the spread of COVID-19. Let us not subject folks to long lines and dangers of infection that many Texas cities experienced during the primaries.

We must not let anything, even Trump-inspired obstacles, take away our right to vote. Voting becomes a categorical imperative when our democratic institutions are systematically undermined. Let us make sure that our vote reaches the destination in good time. Let us vote as early as we can in October. Surely, we do not need to wait till Nov. 3.

Swadesh M. Mahajan, Austin

Connecting damages to

police vote was misleading

Re: Aug. 23 article, "Fact-checking claim about vehicle damage, Austin police funding."

Your Politifact article on page A2 Sunday was interesting. It read in part: "Here’s what we know: The parking garage is under the jurisdiction of state law enforcement, not the city police. And the damage to the vehicles was reported five days before the City Council voted on police funding."

These days, politicians seem to have trouble with the truth ("I did not have sex with that woman"), but George P. seems to have particular trouble, even for a ("weapons of mass destruction") Bush.

Andy Rogers, Austin

Police are disrespected by

the public and their bosses

Re: Aug. 19 letter to the editor, "Council members should spend a week with officers."

Excellent suggestion that council members should ride with police officers for one week during the night shift.

A letter writer asked, "Do you think they have the courage?" Well, of course not. Truthfully, I would not want to. I would be scared the entire time. But what a great idea.

Then maybe the council and mayor can see the daily (challenges) that the officers deal with and might gain some compassion into the reality of their jobs.

I can't imagine what it must feel like when one puts on the uniform and heads out the door not knowing what the night (or day) may bring. And it usually brings the same old things it always does: lawlessness and disrespect. And now to top it off, their bosses have shown disrespect to them.

Susan Etheredge, Luling

Is the GOP fearful of

alienating extremists?

"We are the storm."

Are you kidding me?

Allen West and his cohorts see nothing wrong with adopting a slogan that can be linked to QAnon.

Are good Republicans willing to turn over their party to the right wing extremists?

Yes, that may not have been his intent — or was it? It is getting to the point that craziness is not denounced by Trump and some Republicans for fear of alienating the far, far right. Are they that desperate?

Have they no shame?

Dennis Alexander, Lakeway

Lymphedema treatment bill

needs Congress’ approval

Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, lymphedema patients must have the medical supplies they need to safely manage their condition at home.

The Lymphedema Treatment Act is a bipartisan bill that will improve insurance coverage for medically necessary, prescription compression supplies. Without this central component of treatment, lymphedema patients are at significantly increased risk of infection and hospitalization.

With more than 450 co-sponsors, the Lymphedema Treatment Act is the most supported health care bill in Congress and should be passed into law this year.

Leslie Zachary, Austin

How can Republicans

promise a better future?

I'm a life-long Democrat. Some might even call me a Yellow-Dog Democrat, or in these times, a Never-Trumper. I wear these labels with pride, and I stand firm in my beliefs.

Recently, I've been inspired by the Democratic National Convention. I was ready to support any Democrat in this presidential race, but I truly and deeply believe that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can lead us to a better future.

Is there any possible way the Republican convention can convince us that the incumbent will make things better in the next four years?

Win Bent, Austin