Republican threats don’t

help solve the problem

Re: Aug. 19 article, "Texas GOP leaders unveil plan to freeze property tax revenue after Austin vote to cut police spending."

Current costs in today’s police departments include paying now for years of not addressing homelessness, mental illness and inadequate opportunities for young black and brown people to be productively integrated into society.

The "defund the police" effort is too complex for much analysis here, but a central piece includes the attempt to reduce societal problems before they rise to the level of criminal behavior. These preemptive efforts may reduce total costs to society, but we will not realize those reductions until years have passed and people, particularly young people, have experienced being part of the improved society.

The Texas Republican elected officials who are threatening to block cities from future property tax increases should instead bring their concerns to the discussion. Simply cutting off the funding does nothing to help solve the problem.

Carolyn Dower, Austin

Patrick misrepresents

Democratic party history

Re: Aug. 18 article, "Patrick criticizes Democratic call to remove Capitol’s Confederate symbols."

Dan Patrick recently declared it hypocrisy that today’s Democratic party wants to remove Confederate monuments originally put up by the Democratic party.

So why are the Republicans so against removing them?

It’s because the same racists who put the monuments up are the racists fighting to keep them. They just opted out of the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party.

Southern Democrats tried blocking the civil rights amendment in the 1960s. Lyndon Johnson passed it in spite of Southern Democrats’ 60-day filibuster. Johnson predicted that the civil rights passage would deliver the South to the Republican party for a long time. He was right. A majority Democratic South soon switched to become a majority Republican South.

Today’s Republican Party is not the Party of Lincoln. Quite the opposite.

Does Dan Patrick consider his supporters so ignorant of history that they will buy his misrepresentation? Patrick knows his supporters.

Regina Landry, Austin

An ongoing reality show

viewers can’t turn off

I finally realized we are living in a reality TV show with Donald Trump and Congress as the lead reality stars.

Like any reality show, it is staged and will do anything to get ratings. So when Trump tries to disrupt the U.S. postal system, it is to get ratings. Even though many businesses, organizations and citizens rely on the postal system for their livelihood, it is OK, don't worry that it has an impact on the economy and messes with voting rights. When Trump wants to downplay the virus, it is OK because it is reality TV.

President Trump, I do not watch the Kardashians or any other reality show where there is name calling, false story lines and sending out misleading information. I wish that that I could turn this reality TV government show off, but I can vote and contact elected officials. Hopefully things will change

Thomas Hansen, Austin

The reasons Cornyn

isn’t getting her vote

I'm not voting for Sen. John Cornyn because of anything he's done, but because of what he hasn't done.

He hasn't upheld the oath he took to protect and defend our Constitution from foreign influence. He hasn't called out Trump for pressuring Ukraine for dirt on Biden, or calling the Neo-Nazis who participated in the Charlottesville protest "fine people." Nor has he called out Trump for politicizing the justice and state departments; gutting the Clean Water, Clean Air and Endangered Species acts; or sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service.

Reelecting Cornyn would be like rehiring the same security guard who stood idly by for the last four years while a man tried desperately to dismantle our democracy.

Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

We’re all in this together?

Record shows otherwise.

I, for one, am tired of hearing the syrupy platitude of "We are all in this together."

We are kidding ourselves if we think we are really all in this together. Let's examine.

Some of us do not wear masks when required and become belligerent when requested/required to do so. We drive while intoxicated. We text and drive. We don't wear seatbelts. We bring assault weapons to protests. We tolerate mass shootings. We vote for incompetent, fascist and narcissistic politicians.

So what do you think? Are we all in this together?

Oh, and another thing. We vote for lying leaders who bankrupt this country, deem science a hoax and disregard environmental issues.

Robert Ruckriegel, Round Rock