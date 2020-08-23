Austin has lost a beloved

and generous philanthropist

Re: Aug. 15 article, "Austin funeral home matriarch dies of coronavirus."

Your coverage of Lois Villaseñor is much appreciated, when our community has suffered painful losses in leadership Lois, Johnny Limon, Rosalio "Rabbit" Duran.

A quiet but fierce advocate, Lois founded life-changing organizations, like the League of United Latin American Citizens, GI Forum and the Mexican American Business and Professional Women's Association, to name a few.

She was beloved as a generous philanthropist who provided free funeral services to friends and strangers in need. We loved it when she dressed our mentor, Mrs. Margarita Simon for her final "show" in beautiful clothes and then offered the community a wondrous funeral celebration for grieving admirers.

Personally, Juan (my husband) and I cannot thank her enough for honoring us as our fashionably dressed and coiffed "driver" in 1997 in the hearse that took our beloved son, Juan Javier, to the cemetery. Lois was incredibly compassionate, smart, wickedly funny and one of Austin’s most beautiful women in every sense of the word.

Martha Cotera, Austin

Shifting police resources

is an idea worth studying

Re: Aug. 19 article, "Texas GOP leaders unveil plan to freeze property tax revenue after Austin vote to cut police spending."

The idea that Austin has a police shortage is almost funny if it didn't have such dire repercussions on some of our citizens.

When my friends from San Antonio or other Texas cities come to Austin, they always notice that there are more police visible in Austin compared to wherever they are from.

Police unions are always powerful, but in Austin the police union usually is the most powerful lobby in town. Austin's police are very highly paid and it is hard to argue they have a tougher job than police in Houston, for instance.

The idea that maybe we need to reallocate some of the resources of the police is worth evaluating. Maybe people trained in de-escalation intervening before the armed police show up is worth exploring. Our governor should let us try.

Tom Cuddy, Austin

Mail voting could solve

access and risk issues

When I was 13, I watched my father fill out an absentee ballot. (He commuted during the week.)

It was enormously educational for me to watch him discuss issues and candidates with my mother. I learned about county politics, but I learned even more about the importance of being thoughtful, informed and strategic citizens.

Today, I am concerned about access to voting in Texas. A close family member's recent heart attack makes us concerned about COVID-19, but he must risk his health by voting in person. Our system disenfranchises too many people, such as those who face challenges regarding work schedule, health, transportation, child care or access to polling locations.

Allowing Texans to vote by mail could solve many of these accessibility issues; during a pandemic, it becomes even more urgent. It could also serve as a fantastic example to all the children who are watching.

Gail Berry, Leander

Cornyn: I’ll keep fighting

for more pandemic relief

Re: Aug. 18 letter to the editor, "Cornyn, Senate should pass a relief package."

In his Aug. 18 letter, a writer expressed his desire for Congress to do more to help Texans suffering from the economic consequences of the pandemic. We’ve passed five coronavirus relief packages so far, and I share his frustration that we’re stalled on a sixth.

To date, Congress has passed trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief, including $312 billion in public health funding and $28 billion for COVID-19 testing. We’ve sent recovery checks of up to $1,200 per individual, boosted unemployment benefits with an additional $600 per week, and appropriated more than $25 billion to help Americans suffering from food insecurity.

Still, we need to do more for Texans who are out of a job through no fault of their own. I support an extension of enhanced federal unemployment benefits, another round of recovery checks, and more funding for schools and childcare. I’ll keep fighting to deliver that for Texans.

John Cornyn, U.S. Senator, Austin

Patrick should acknowledge

Democrats’ ’whole truth’

Re: Aug. 18 article, "Patrick criticizes Democratic call to remove Capitol’s Confederate symbols."

I never thought I would say this: I agree with Patrick.

There is a request by Democratic members of the Texas Senate to remove symbols of the Confederacy from the Capitol. Patrick says they should acknowledge that Democrats controlled the Legislature when the symbols were installed. He is correct; they should.

He, then, should acknowledge that the Democrats changed and grew to recognize that the symbols they supported in the past are wrong. He should acknowledge that, after the Civil Rights legislation of the 1960s was passed, Democrats who could not change with the times became Republicans and have stayed so ever since.

Nixon’s southern strategy to lure the racist elements of the Democratic party to become Republicans worked and continues to work to this day. The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth should be Patrick’s motto.

Bill King, Austin