School closures hurt

students in greatest need

"Equity" and "essential" are two buzzwords that have become commonplace in our current times. However, few seem to be speaking about them in the same sentence.

We know that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting minorities and those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged. We know that education is one of the most effective tools to bridge the equity gap. Yet our local school district fails to make the connection between all children being in the classroom for instruction and closing the equity gap.

Education, one of our most fundamental rights, is being taken away in a time when we need it most. How many Austin school district students will never return to a classroom and lose the opportunities that present with a high school diploma?

All children will suffer, and those who have little to no resources will suffer exponentially. Where is the public outrage about this obvious injustice? We are better than this.

Greta Goldsby, Austin

Extra $600 payments

help the economy

Re: Aug. 6 commentary, "Pelosi cares more about a win than the American people."

Marc Thiessen's column contains two errors.

One is his claim that $600 per month in supplemental unemployment compensation discourages people from going back to work. Thiessen says it's "common sense," but it's "common sense" that the earth is flat. In fact, studies by economists at Yale University and the Chicago Federal Reserve, have found that his claim is false. To top it off, anyone on unemployment who declines to take an offered job loses their unemployment compensation.

Thiessen's second error is the hilarious claim that "the $600 supplement will slow the recovery." It's elementary economics that putting money in the pockets of people who will immediately spend it gives the economy a boost. Extending the $600 supplement would forestall millions of bankruptcies, evictions and repossessions, not to mention endless misery.

Hamilton Richards, Austin

Invest in electric cars

for a healthier Texas

Re: Aug. 5 commentary, "We deserve clean air benefits from the economy e-trucks promise."

Texas Legislature made a wise move almost 20 years ago when it created the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan, and that plan should be renewed in 2021. I haven’t met anyone who doesn’t want to breathe clean air! Providing incentives to get rid of polluting vehicles will reduce health costs from pollution related illnesses like asthma, allergies and other respiratory conditions.

The transportation sector is responsible for 28% of total U.S. emissions, while electricity accounts for 27%. Progress is made in electricity sector to reduce emissions, but transportation still uses dirty fuels. Investments in electric trucks, cars, buses and eventually in mass transit would put Texas on top.

Pollution and global warming have made my allergies worse over the last two decades. Benjamin Franklin said, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Investments in electric transport now will have remarkable improvements in health of Texans.

Kalpana Sutaria, Austin

New shutdown needed

to tamp down COVID

As a University of Texas student, I want nothing more than to return to in-person classes and stand in the football stadium singing "Texas Fight" with my peers. But I know that with current COVID-19 rates, nothing is worth risking my life or anyone else’s.

While Texas cases are beginning to decline, many areas are burdened with high case numbers and death tolls. The state still lacks the testing and contact tracing capacity to understand the virus’ spread. Texas reopened too soon, and the virus is still uncontrolled.

More than 1,000 public health professionals say we need to shut down again to stop the spread. Before reopening, Texas needs the testing capacity for everyone with flu-like symptoms and anyone in close contact with them, a contact tracing workforce and personal protective equipment for essential workers.

It’s worth shutting down to save thousands of lives. To our leaders, we are counting on you. Keep Texans safe.

Cat Mouer, Austin

Breathe new life into

venues with pot sales

A suggestion to keep live music venues above water during the coming months: Decriminalize marijuana in Travis County and allow venues to sell it.

There's probably a lot of overlap between the live music community and the marijuana-using community, so you could show your support for your favorite places by stopping by and buying some weed, it's a win-win!

Geoff Bradford, Austin