Unsubstantiated vitriol

is the greater threat

Re: Aug. 1 article, "Cedar Park City Council votes to censure member Tim Kelly."

A defender of Cedar Park Council Member Tim Kelly denounced his critics as "Democrat extremist leftists" and "hateful voices that seek to destroy our way of life." Disrupting public discussion with unsubstantiated vitriol is a greater threat to our democratic way of life. Rejecting guidance from infectious disease doctors is more dangerous than what Kelly's detractors said.

Patriotism is more than cheering, waving flags and wearing hats. Patriotism involves working with other Americans to build a healthier, better educated, more prepared, and economically stronger populace.

Nick Dauster, Austin

A silver lining in the

coronavirus pandemic?

There might be only one good thing come out of this pandemic — the ouster of President Trump.

Imagine if he had engaged the coronavirus at the very beginning (as any other president would have) by assembling a qualified and competent team of experts in medicine, science, administration, etc., and did what should have been done. We'd be in such better shape right now. He'd probably have been unbeatable in November.

Instead, he completely dropped the ball, and we are mired in COVID-19, the economy is worsening, people's depression drags on. All I can say is if the U.S. reelects this disaster of a president, we will deserve him.

Eugene Czora, Cedar Creek

Americans dependent

on the postal service

This morning I mailed a package at the post office. I asked the postal worker if it is true that mail is slowed down. He said that they are asked to hold mail until the next day.

Is this necessary or is this Trump’s cynical ploy to make the U.S. Postal Service look inept? Is this related to voting by mail, which he seems to fear?

It’s OK for him, but not the rest of us. People of all incomes depend on the USPS for important documents, prescriptions, the census, letters and other mail Trump might not think is important. The establishment of the post office is written into the Constitution. This is a dangerous game.

Is there nothing our senators and representatives can do? As for voting, all eligible voters should be able to do so without risking their lives during this pandemic — or at any other time.

Michele W. Missner, Austin

Disparity in mourning

of coronavirus victims

We have now experienced over 150,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the United States. This number is equivalent to more than than 50 times the deaths that occurred during the Sept. 11 attacks on our country, or one 9/11 attack for every state in our union.

We mourned as a nation the victims and first responders of those attacks, and we were outraged that it could happen in our country. Where is the collective mourning of the victims of the coronavirus and where is the collective outrage that people are still dying from this terrible disease? We are better than this, America.

Arthur H. Reis Jr., Austin

Right person convicted

in Jennifer Cave’s murder

Re: Aug. 2 commentary, "We should reimagine the legal process to overturn faulty convictions."

I served as the presiding juror in Colton Pitonyak's 2007 trial. Mr. Perri's argument would be much stronger had hechosen anyone else as the focus of his commentary. I strongly believe that Colton Pitonyak (alone) did in fact kill Jennifer Cave.

Pitonyak stated during the trial that he must have killed Jennifer as he was the only other person there at the time — he just couldn't remember the details. At least one of Laura Hall's confessions that she had killed Jennifer came only after her initial sentence of 5 years was increased to 10 years on appeal. Mr. Perri also omits the fact that Pitonyak had served time for drug possession and continued drug use after release.

I found many faults in the police and prosecutor actions but in this case, they convicted the right person.

Alan Stuber, Austin

An idea for bringing

Congress together

Huh. Each party is busy blaming the other for the toxicity in Washington, D.C., and the inability to get anything done.

How about we the people require all of the House and Senate to not just meet in their party configurations, but also to meet as one large group (distanced, of course) come the next convening of Congress? Might beat the cognitive dissonance we have today.

Alan Greenberg, Austin