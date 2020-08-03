The federal government reported a deficit of $864 billion for June. Much of this was due to $3 trillion in federal funding to help Americans get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More appropriations are possible.

The stimulus/relief funding has now pushed total federal debt to more than $25 trillion. While much spending may have been necessary and has benefited families and hard-pressed businesses, little has been said about how to pay for this largesse.

At the same time, millions of Americans thrown out of work are no longer paying federal withholding taxes, and Social Security and Medicare taxes.

It’s time for Congress to consider measures that could help offset the flood of red ink. While no one likes paying taxes, there are measures lawmakers could take to help address the issue of exploding deficits.

Some include: increasing federal gasoline taxes; implementing a national sales tax with revenues directly offsetting deficits; implementing a temporary surcharge on federal payroll taxes; rescinding the 2017 tax cuts for corporations and wealthy taxpayers.

The government might also establish a voluntary fund in which citizens could make donations to the U.S. Treasury to help offset deficits.

It is also crucial that Democrats and GOP lawmakers begin discussing how to trim some of the more than $4.5 trillion in the current regular budget. Cuts in social and military programs should be on the table.

Our national leaders must look at concrete ways to pay for all the spending, or start making serious cuts. It appears all Americans are going to suffer to get through the current crisis.

John Rigg/Lubbock