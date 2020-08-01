AGN Media Editorial Board

It is shaping up as a school year unlike any other, although the beginning of this one has much in common with the end of the previous one.

In other words, the coronavirus pandemic that closed schools across the country last March continues to hold sway across much of Texas as local districts grapple with how to safely reopen their doors. Some have pushed start dates back several weeks. Others have chosen to begin with online classes only, and others are offering students a choice between in-person and virtual instruction.

As officials have repeatedly said, it’s a fluid situation, one that causes us to agree with education leaders and others who say this is a year in which the Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing should not take place.

The test would be one more demand for classroom teachers, students and their families in particular to handle in a time of regular disruption. This is not to diminish the importance of STAAR testing, only to call attention to the unique circumstances in play at this time.

State Sen. Kel Seliger, who represents 37 counties throughout the Panhandle and Permian Basin, sent a letter asking Gov. Greg Abbott to seek a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to exempt the state from STAAR testing and accountability requirements during the 2020-21 school year.

In part, the senator’s letter reads the, "current A-F accountability system and its interwoven components tied to STAAR exam scores may not be relevant in the 2020-21 school year." He adds, "a failing test score or an A-F rating is not what … parents, students, teachers, principals and dedicated school board member volunteers should be concerned about today, tomorrow or possibly this year."

Abbott said Monday the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR test for fifth- and eighth-grade students has been waived for the coming academic year. That means students in grades five and eight who fail the STAAR will not be held back based on that performance.

No doubt, the upcoming school year will be challenging enough. Several of the more densely populated parts of the state have become virus hotspots. School districts are working to ensure they reopen in as safe a manner as possible. Parents and guardians are considering the pros and cons of sending their children to school. Classroom teachers and other district personnel, especially those with underlying health conditions, are weighing their options. As was evident last spring, online instruction comes with its own unique set of challenges.

If there were ever a year to seek exemptions, it would be this year. Right now, it’s safe to say a lot of districts are properly focused on a multitude of other priorities. We hope other accountability measures for teachers and districts tied to STAAR testing might also be waived.

Seliger does not favor abandoning assessments altogether. Certainly, student learning and teacher effectiveness must be measured.

Administrators and school board members across West Texas are innovative and creative people. They are adept at finding answers to challenging questions. They are working their way through previously uncharted territory in terms of reopening while the country battles a pandemic.

The last thing they need is more pressure. Instead, what they need, right now, is relief.