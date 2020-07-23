The Good Book says, "For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven." The season to show compassion and empathy to our fellow Black citizens is here, the time to remove a monument that promotes racism and bigotry is now.

As I became aware of the background of the Confederate monuments on the Bastrop County Courthouse yard, my heart grew more and more concerned about their meaning and message. From my office in the Annex, I can look out past the courtyard to the obelisk. From a distance it doesn’t mean much, a granite pillar on the County Courthouse lawn. But when you get close, you realize that the words, symbols and images engraved on the granite have real meaning and their message is inappropriate today.

The objective truth is that this is not simply a Confederate monument to soldiers but a monument to the Confederacy itself. People with a personal or political bias will deny it, or try to explain it away, or ignore it but that does change its message.

The monument speaks. Read the words cut into the stone: The Daughters of the Confederacy, CSA (Confederate States of America), Lest We Forget, the story of the glory of the men who wore the grey, in memory of the Confederate soldiers of Bastrop County 1861-1865. Then, see the images and symbols: the Confederate Flag, the Confederate Battle Flag, the crossed battle swords.

Finally, listen to what those who put it here said at its dedication: ‘’love of the South and her Institutions;" "erected to tell future generations the story and the glory of the men who wore the grey;" "the heroic men who followed (Robert E.) Lee;" "the noble white-souled Southland;" "symbolic as it was to the love and gratitude and remembrance of our Southern heroes;" "cherish your heritage of Southern blood and Southern chivalry."

What was the Confederacy? What did it stand for? The Confederacy was formed to protect Southern state’s rights to own Black slaves, and profit from the use of slaves in commerce. In the Confederacy, an entire race of people was dehumanized and treated like draft animals, bought and sold in the marketplace. The cotton and other crops the enslaved workers grew enriched their owners, their states and the South. Preserving slavery and promoting its expansion were the basis for the secession of the Southern states, and it were the reason for the Civil War.

This monument to the Confederacy was placed here at the height of the Jim Crow era, four decades after that war. That was an oppressive time in our history when, throughout the South, states and local governments enacted laws and raised monuments like this one to continue promoting white superiority and dehumanizing the Black race as second class citizens.

Let me ask you this: If it were proposed today, in 2020, to erect this same monument, with the same words, symbols, and images, on our County Courthouse yard, would you approve of it? No, that would be unthinkable. Then let’s move it.

To the extent that it is a monument to the Confederacy, it belongs in a museum or heritage park. To the extent that it is in memory of solders who fought in a war that many, maybe even most, Bastrop County soldiers didn’t believe in or want to fight in, it belongs in a cemetery. We will find an appropriate place for it. It will not be destroyed or hidden away.

The era of demeaning and dehumanizing Black Americans is over. Blacks are equal under their Creator, they are equal under the laws of the United States of America and of the state of Texas, and now they must be equal in our hearts and minds. The words, images and symbols of this monument serve as a constant reminder of a discriminatory, hurtful past.

Let’s have the courage to correct this. Let’s have the wisdom to learn from the past and do better. Let’s have the heart to care about those who were, and sometimes still are, oppressed. Let’s have the strength to take the positive step of removing this monument to the Confederacy from our courthouse the center of justice, liberty and equality for all.

Now is the time to right this wrong against our Black brothers and sisters and against all Americans. Now is the time to remove this monument to a failed regime. Now is the time for all Bastrop County citizens to recommit ourselves to healing the scars of the past and opening our arms and our hearts to every person in our community. For everything there is a season the time is now.