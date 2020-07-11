Everything is bigger in Texas: the landscape and the ranches—even pandemics, thanks to a lethal convergence of an acute nurse shortage and a ferocious shift in the communities the coronavirus touches.

For months, the Sun Belt was spared the horrors of New York and Seattle, but now Texas's positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths are cresting grim new milestones every day. It's clear now this is a whole-of-American problem; red and blue, black and white, urban and rural.

It's also finally apparent that the threats posed by this pandemic are hardly illusory, especially in nurse-starved Texas.

Even before the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical city in the world, warned this week that their base intensive care capacity had hit 100 percent, analysts were warning the state was barreling towards a historic nursing shortage.

By the end of the decade, economists have forecast an unmet need of 60,000 registered nurses, a projected deficit greater than the populations of Galveston, DeSoto, Grapevine, and San Marcos. And this isn't just a hypothetical prediction for the future, either. At this minute, there are more than 11,000 unfilled nurse openings on one popular online job board used by area hospitals.

Under normal conditions, the availability of nurses keeps hospital administrators awake at night, because nurses are our most valuable asset in preserving public health. But this isn't normal, it's a plague.

While the most serious outcomes in persons with the disease are generally limited to those with advanced age or comorbidities like heart disease or lung disease, those patients who do require hospitalization need tremendous levels of intervention and constant monitoring. Much of this critical work falls on nurses.

There's a constant tension of sorts between policymakers, hospital administrators, and clinicians as to what constitutes the most appropriate nurse-to-patient ratio, but a study backed by the National Institutes of Health found that increasing a hospital nurse's workload by just one patient increases mortality by seven percent. A separate study of Finnish hospitals found that overworked nurses were linked with a 40 percent increase in patient mortality.

This is the frightening reality that Texans are now living: too few nurses, too many patients, and a virus whose spread is showing no signs of slowing. The coronavirus will claim the lives of many Texans before this is over. And unless our hospitals can immediately hire massive numbers of qualified, experienced health care workers, the state's nursing shortage will claim its own share of lives.

Hospitals and policymakers already know the solution.

At this moment there are at least 15,000 qualified international nurses who have successfully passed U.S. licensure, English language proficiency tests, and background checks but cannot get their visas processed by the State Department because of a bureaucratic logjam.

To help clear those artificial hurdles, 31 US senators, including Texas's John Cornyn, have introduced a bill to allow for the entry of 25,000 immigrant nurses by recapturing already-approved visas from a previously untouched, massive pool of green cards.

The bill isn't going to solve the United States' long-term nursing shortage—even before the pandemic, the country was projected to suffer a shortfall of some 200,000 nurses this year. But it will, crucially, ensure hospitals have the emergency surge capacity to wrestle this outbreak into submission.

Costantini is a registered nurse and president of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment. She is chief executive of Avant, a staffing and recruitment agency for international health care professionals.