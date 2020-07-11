Patrick isn’t doing

Abbott any favors

In about two years, Greg Abbott will be running for reelection as governor of Texas, and Abbott is already swimming upstream with COVID-19. Now, Dan Patrick’s mouth is like an anchor tied to Gov. Abbott’s neck.

First, Patrick suggests that seniors should be willing to die in order to get the economy moving. Then, he said that Dr. Anthony Fauci "doesn’t know what he’s talking about," "I don’t need his advice anymore," and "he has been wrong every time on every issue."

If I can offer advice to Greg Abbott, I’d like to say, "Gov. Abbott, you guys need a divorce. Yes, he’s an elected official, but I think you can suspend his duties until the next election."

If I can offer any advice to Patrick, I’d like to say, "If you want to get out of a hole, stop digging."

Pete Vera, Georgetown

Court changed meaning

of ’religious freedom’

So Donald Trump says "the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country and all of its values, history and culture to be taken from them." If only the American people were as strong and proud about the tax dollars taken from them.

Although religion has flourished in the United States since the separation of church and state, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court recently changed the meaning of "religious freedom" in the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue ruling and decided that now it's OK for states with school voucher programs to take tax dollars from the American people and give it to religious schools.

Thomas Jefferson once declared, "that to compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical." I think its time to start impeaching Supreme Court justices.

Edwin Greensage, Georgetown

A heads-up warning

for medical personnel

Re: July 4 article, "Texas GOP sticks with in-person convention."

The July 4 article on the Texas GOP convention set for July 16-18 in Houston provides a heads-up alert for medical personnel.

If attitudes like those of Leslie Thomas prevail, by mid-August there will be more COVID-19 hospitalizations that could be traced to the convention. Thomas glibly claimed: "I think we’ll be safe ... many of us are Christians. We’ll put on the armor of God."

Has Thomas forgotten "the belt of truth" is part of the armor of God? Two truths she ignores are: the virus is not a spiritual enemy, and Houston is currently a hotbed of infection with about 25% positive test results for COVID-19 as of July 2.

Proverbs 14:16 comes to mind: "A wise man is cautious and turns away from what is hurtful, but a fool is arrogant and careless."

Mike Field, Austin

Editor’s note: Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday that the city of Houston has canceled its contract with the GOP convention. GOP officials vowed they would pursue a legal fight.

Trump should add to

his pattern of quitting

Trump does not know how to lead. Far from being the master negotiator he claims to be, the only thing he knows is how to quit.

So far, since Trump took office in January 2017, the United States has quit the Paris Agreement, Trans-Pacific Partnership, NAFTA, the Iran Nuclear deal, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, United Nations Human Rights Council, UNESCO, the Open Skies arms treaty and the World Health Organization.

He wants to pull out of NATO, and possibly New START, but inexplicably wants to add Russia to the G7. However, his most shameful and dishonorable quit is his quitting of the fight against the coronavirus. So far more than 130,000 Americans have died as a result and as with all cowards and losers he blames everyone else, but himself.

It is time for Trump to quit the Oval Office.

Brian Clark, Austin

Defunding the police?

Have a trial period first.

For the people and city officials across the country who are advocating disestablishing police departments, I have a suggestion. Just give it a trial period first.

For a couple of days or maybe a week, just tell all the cops to stay home. No response to 911 calls. No response to burglaries, home invasions, sexual assaults, domestic violence, homicides or crime scene investigations. No arrests for anything. No traffic law enforcement or accident investigation. Emergency medical technicians and firefighters who are called to incident scenes -- you're on your own. And by the way, don't allow any intrusion by county, state or federal law enforcement agencies during the trial.

After the trial period, if you like what you see, then press on with your plans. Just let me know so I can stay away.

Jim Orr, Lago Vista