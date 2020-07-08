Health care became political for me in the fall of 2016, when I received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease at age 48. Prior to this diagnosis, like many people who enjoy stable employment, good health and economic privilege, I spent my political energy mostly on the economy, education and issues of egregious injustice. Health care was fourth or fifth on the priority list.

Health care got my attention when Parkinson’s did. I realized that if I lost my job and the health insurance that comes with it, my family and I would face severe financial hardship. I would pay $2,787 per month and $33,444 per year for medications to treat my Parkinson’s disease. This is 53% of the median household income in the United States. Add to that the costs of doctor visits and any procedures I might need, and my ability to pay for health care would become even more unrealistic and financially threatening.

More than 133 million people in this country live with at least one chronic illness. That is about 41% of the population. Chronic diseases include things like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases and arthritis. Even though you might not be ill now, odds are that you someday will be. And the rates for many illnesses are on the rise.

The current COVID-19 pandemic should get the attention of every voter in this country and make health care a political priority for us all.

The number of people out of work and, therefore, at risk of losing insurance or not being able to afford purchasing it, is rising quickly. In the past two months, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. workers have filed between 36 million and 40 million jobless claims, the most since the Great Depression, and an estimated 14 million workers have lost their jobs but have not filed for unemployment insurance due to complicated processes or ineligibility. And the virus continues to spread.

Illness frequently led to financial hardships long before COVID-19 arrived. Approximately 530,000 U.S. families file for bankruptcy annually, and 67% cite illness and the cost of care as primary reasons. Currently, 28 million Americans risk financial catastrophe due to a lack of health insurance. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising exponentially, many more individuals and families will face economic disaster. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which provides insurance coverage to 23 million people.

The World Health Organization has declared that access to care is a basic human right. As a country, we need to figure out how to meet our obligations to one another.

Some advocate for a single payer system, others for private insurance, and others for a multi-tiered or hybrid approach. The country needs an honest and rigorous debate on these options, and that approach requires leadership that puts the needs of people over the interests of political parties or the lobbies that sustain them.

Of the world’s 33 industrialized countries, 32 of them offer universal health care, and as the world’s wealthiest nation, the U.S. does not. People across the political spectrum can elect leaders who will recognize health care as a basic human right for which collectively we have to provide.

More than 170 million of us are at risk of financial catastrophe, and we should expect this number to grow as the COVID-19 pandemic continues with no foreseeable end in sight. We need to remember this in November. We need to support candidates who have a sound plan and the requisite courage to provide all people with access to affordable health care.

Cole is a professor and senior associate dean for academic affairs in the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at the University of Texas.