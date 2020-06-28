AJ Media Editorial Board

As it became apparent the coronavirus was accelerating across Texas and other states, the pressure built for state and local officials to act in terms of making difficult decisions.

Gov. Greg Abbott moved late this week, tapping the brakes on the state’s reopening one day and ordering bars closed at noon Friday in another. It is no doubt a setback, especially for those who operate and work at such establishments, but it was a necessary step as the number of COVID-19 infections steadily escalated with bars seen as primary locations for the virus to spread.

Let’s face it. Such establishments were not created for social distancing and other health protocols implemented to curb coronavirus spread. They are typically places where the music is loud, conversations up close and space shared by a mostly younger group of people. That is a difficult dynamic to change.

Abbott acted when it appeared he had no other choice. In addition to shuttering the state’s bars (which can still offer take-out and delivery), he reduced restaurant capacity from 75 percent back to 50 percent and suspended elective surgeries in the state’s four most populous counties (Harris, Bexar, Dallas, Travis).

The numbers are sobering. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported almost 6,000 new cases Thursday, pushing the state’s total past 130,000 with almost 2,300 deaths. Locally, there were another 130 new cases Thursday, pushing Lubbock’s total number to 1,795 with 51 deaths and 35 people hospitalized and cementing the community as one of the state’s viral hot spots.

Part of the statistical rise can be attributed to expanded testing, but the troubling number is the infection rate. More people are not only being tested, but a greater percentage are testing positive.

It got Abbott’s attention, and he acted accordingly.

"As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families," said Abbott. "The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."

The growing number of cases forced officials to cancel the Lubbock Ironman Triathlon, which had been set for today (June 28). It’s a wise move in light of current developments, but the triathlon had been seen as a beacon of live-sports hope in the community, and having it canceled is a loss on numerous fronts. It wasn’t the only sports casualty of the week. The New York Marathon was canceled while the Kentucky Derby, set for Sept. 5, will take place before a much smaller crowd than its usual 150,000.

Texas has been slowly reopening its economy since early May. That comes after four to six weeks of stay-at-home orders across the state kept people inside except for essential errands. No one wants to see a similar development and its accompanying economic consequences. Abbott himself has characterized such action as a last resort.

Which means for the foreseeable future, people need to adhere to the repeated health protocols voiced by elected leaders and public health officials: wear a face covering, wash your hands regularly, avoid large gatherings and maintain social distance (six feet) from people outside your household. These measures continue to be effective in slowing the spread of a highly contagious disease.

The wearing of face masks has become a contentious topic recently, and, truth be told, the advice from national subject matter experts has on occasion, especially early on, sent mixed messages.

Texas Tech announced a mandatory face mask policy for students, faculty and staff earlier this week. Amarillo College announced a similar protocol with an exception for anyone alone in an office.

Local officials are reluctant to make face coverings mandatory, although they continue to encourage citizens to wear them in public settings. As of Friday, Abbott had not made face masks mandatory.

Officials have appealed to citizens that wearing a face mask in public is a courteous choice, not something intended to deprive people of their personal liberty. We encourage the wearing of face coverings in public spaces where people congregate..

Whether one describes it as a pause or a step backward doesn’t matter. What’s important is that everyone must understand the state’s immediate future in terms of COVID-19 impact now rests in the hands of each and every Texan.