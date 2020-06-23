Don't look now, but the Tesla-Texas honeymoon appears imminent. Last month, many in our state were excited by the news that Tesla would be leaving California and possibly moving to Texas. With it came the promise of new jobs and opportunities that could strengthen our economy. Many were ecstatic, but a few of us preached caution because of Elon Musk's spotty history of seeking subsidies.

We hoped our instincts would be wrong and that Texas' favorable business environment would prevent an attempt to capture badly needed public funds. Sadly, it wasn't to be.

If Tesla commits to building its next factory here, the Del Valle school district is considering an incentives package that could save the manufacturer up to $68 million on its property tax bill over 10 years (the state would reimburse the school district for the lost tax revenue). Travis County is considering an additional $14.65 million in property tax rebates for Tesla over 10 years, according to documents posted on the county’s website. This is bad news and it should concern every taxpayer.

While the promise of 5,000 jobs is appealing, it should be said — not for the first time — that Tesla has historically struggled to hit the hiring numbers in its previous incentive deals. Just ask the people of Buffalo, N.Y. how their Gigafactory deal is doing. After spending nearly $900 million on the new factory, a recent audit found that the plant’s value lays around $75 million. The factory found more controversy as it struggled to prove that it had met the site’s hiring criteria. Even worse, the factory is struggling to bring the economic impact it promised to justify the high-priced deal for the state’s taxpayers.

The Lone Star State could be looking at millions of dollars in public funds directed away from roads and other local needs to help a company that seems content to abandon its pledges and go wherever the incentives take them. Worse yet is that Musk has extended his subsidy asks in Texas to his other business ventures. Musk’s space venture, SpaceX, wants a $10 million upgrade at its McGregor plant, and it wants the taxpayers of Waco and McLennan counties to help finance it.

After spending years causing headaches for the people of South Texas, from recurring road closures and noise disturbances in the once peaceful village of Boca Chica, to risks of shattering Boca Chica residents’ windows, Musk now thinks those who haven’t already moved should pay for upgrades to his SpaceX facilities.

Corporate welfare isn't what Texas' business environment should be about.

Texas has much to offer companies that wish to relocate here from places like California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts. We offer low taxes (including no income tax), light regulation, an educated workforce, thriving cities and suburbs, and excellent commercial air service. We should not need to throw millions in corporate subsidies to entice companies to build here.

Apart from the opportunity cost of utilizing taxpayer dollars in this inappropriate way, subsidies distort the free market and put government in the inappropriate position of picking winners and losers.

Like many across the country, our state has been dealing with budget issues related to the coronavirus shutdown. Rather than throwing money at a billionaire who doesn't need it, we should be using it to support our communities that are in desperate need of help. No one is against companies coming to Texas to take advantage of our low tax and advantageous regulatory atmosphere, but we shouldn't tolerate those that come to take advantage of our taxpayers.

Texans need to stand up to Musk and tell him there will be no corporate subsidies.

Mackowiak is a Republican consultant, president of Potomac Strategy Group, LLC and chairman of the Travis County GOP.