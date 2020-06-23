Tesla should pay its

share for factory here

Tesla does not need corporate welfare from Travis County residents.

Tesla is worth $183 billion. If they come to Travis County, Tesla needs to pay their share for the infrastructure, educated workforce and quality of life that makes the location attractive. Our tax dollars are not required for Tesla to be successful, and we do not need Tesla here if they shirk their civic responsibility.

Tax incentives to Tesla would be especially egregious because Travis County and the city of Austin are taxing homeowners unsustainably. The city and Capital Metro are about to embark on a $10 billion transit bond referendum that, if voters approve, will raise taxes even more. It's time for corporate welfare to end.

Roger Bonnecaze, Austin

Masks aren’t political.

They’re about respect.

We are planning a trip in early August to see family in Fort Worth and Austin. But we are worried about your state’s coronavirus trend lines and resistance to an organized effort (mandated) to wear facial coverings.

It's become politicized there. Everyone's entitled to their own opinions, but the science-based facts are that four variables affect the transmission of this airborne virus: proximity, or how close people are grouped together; the duration they’re together; velocity, speaking volume, singing, coughing, etc.; and whether the location is indoors or outdoors. That's not conjecture, it's fact.

Facial coverings mitigate the impact of those variables. Yes, the exercising of personal freedom is important to us all, but this virus will be around for a long time, and until a vaccine is available, we can all enjoy that freedom if people would just wear facial coverings.

It's not political, it's a matter of respect for others.

Rick Beers, Williamsburg, Va.

Another public service:

Look in the mirror

Re: June 14 commentary, "A public service: Don’t say ‘I am not a racist.’"

Leonard Pitts graciously gives (white people only) a few templates for future apologies. Mr. Pitts, you don't know me, so please don't lump me into your perceived impression that every white person is a racist.

He gives us different degrees of the kind of racist group we might fall in. No matter the situations people put themselves in life, more than likely most come away with "I will try to do better next time." That should be the motto for all people — you, Mr. Pitts, included. Look in the mirror. What group do you fall in?

Susan Etheredge, Luling

Why not rename Fort

Hood after the Alamo?

Re: June 13 article, "A new name for Fort Hood? Trump says no, but discussion continues."

Some have suggested that Fort Hood be renamed. If we’re going to rename it, then we should unite all Texans behind the new name.

One thing Texans, and those new to the state, have drilled into them is that there’s Texas and the lesser 49 other states. What could be more Texan than to rename Fort Hood after the Alamo? There is no other place more steeped in military lore in Texas. Other than friends of the evil dictator Santa Ana, who is there to be offended?

Let’s remember the Alamo and honor our heritage by renaming Fort Hood for those who gave their all for Texas liberty. In the alternative, if the Army could stomach naming one of their bases for a Navy guy, there’s always Dorie Miller.

Richard Jones, Austin

Notion of GOP judges

distorts our judiciary

Without the pretense of interest in an independent judiciary, Republicans should no longer debase the federal courts to the detriment of all Americans for generations.

The appalling suggestion that judges should be Republicans is consistent with the party’s conviction that it should rule rather than govern. And they want to do so on behalf of less than a majority of Americans: primarily white, primarily male voter base.

In the March 16 New York Times article, "McConnell has a request for veteran federal judges: Please quit," Carl Hulse wrote, "Republicans are reminding the judges that it could be another eight years — 2029 — before they could leave under a Republican president."

The Austin American-Statesman should urge Sen. John Cornyn to publicly state that he will not sit on any confirmation hearings and will not vote to approve any nominee to a federal court until Inauguration Day January 2021.

James Richardson, Dallas