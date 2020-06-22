During my 45-year career as a civil rights attorney, I sued hundreds of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and other officers around Texas, as well as numerous law enforcement agencies. Many of the cases dealt with excessive force against people of color.

The police-lawsuit part of my career began with suing the McAllen police, which culminated in a 1981 class action settlement after a string of jury verdicts against individual officers. We discovered that the McAllen department had a series of videos of cops beating up young Hispanic men at the police station. This happened during the night shift, the "C-Shift." Equally repulsive, the cops would check out the videos to show at parties. They formed their own subculture, calling themselves the "C-Shift Animals." The brutal videos went viral and were shown around the country, in Mexico, and as far away as France.

We settled the class action, requiring more and better training and a citizens’ review board. In the decades since then, however, I’ve come to see that training and citizen oversight are not enough.

Institutionalized racism coursed through almost all the cases I handled. Two suits keep coming back to me these days as emblematic.

One case was from 1990, when an Hispanic high school boy was out shooting cans in a gully with some friends one night. A group of Austin police charged onto the scene, yelling and screaming at the kids. The boy, panicking, ran but a cop shot him in the back and killed him.

The other case, documented by security camera footage from a nearby building, involved a white Austin officer slugging my African American client so hard that he landed in the emergency room. The young man was walking near Sixth Street on Juneteenth 2002 and made an unfavorable comment to his friend about police, which prompted the officer to retaliate. The dishonest officer even filed police assault charges against my client.

Over the years, conservative federal courts have made it increasingly difficult to hold police accountable, conjuring up the doctrine of qualified immunity to give the police incredible protection. The test is not what a reasonable cop would do in a situation, but whether any other case had happened in similar circumstances that would have put the officer on notice that his or her conduct was unconstitutional.

Likewise, courts have made it virtually impossible to sue a law enforcement agency for the misdeeds of an officer, no matter how egregious the conduct.

Fortunately, many cases went to mediation. Cities and politicians preferred that over bad trial publicity and risking an adverse verdict. The settlements involved monetary compensation and more training. The Texas Civil Rights Project, which I directed at the time, litigated police cases with an eye toward systemic reform and always insisted on more and better training for that purpose.

I no longer believe that more training works addresses the problem. I have talked to too many trainers who say police don’t take compelled training seriously. That training is immediately reshaped and undermined when the police step back into their subculture and back out onto the streets, where history repeats itself.

What will create change? Holding supervisors accountable for any officer under his or her command who uses excessive force, escalates an encounter or engages in discriminatory conduct. The supervisor becomes liable for each officer’s conduct, racist behavior and training.

The solution to systemic police abuse and changing the police subculture is not in the courts, but in the streets.

Harrington is the founder of the Texas Civil Rights Project and was an adjunct professor of civil rights law at the University of Texas Law School for 27 years.