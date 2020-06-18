After more than 150 years, the Confederacy’s hold on the United States is finally being dismantled. In the past few weeks, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have banned Confederate flags on their bases, Mississippians are strongly pushing to remove the Confederate symbols from their state flag, and statues to Confederate soldiers are tumbling down. It is high time to end the Confederacy in Texas.

Although Texas and the Confederacy lost the Civil War in 1865, you would not know this by taking a good look at Texas today. There are around 180 public symbols honoring the Confederacy in Texas, 60 of which are monuments or statues. We also have a state holiday entitled Confederate Heroes Day. Texas established Confederate Heroes Day in 1973 to counter national demands for an official holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. In 2021, Confederate Heroes Day will land one day after Dr. King’s holiday. What is Texas saying to its millions of African American residents by celebrating the "heroes" of the Confederacy right after Dr. King’s day?

Statues and holidays are used to honor certain legacies. So, we must ask ourselves, what legacy are we upholding for Confederate soldiers? As Texans, we were taught in school that the Civil War was primarily about states’ rights, as this was the prevailing history curriculum until 2019. But we know that in reality the Civil War was centrally about states’ rights to own enslaved persons. In its 1861 Declaration of Causes, Texas even proclaimed it was joining the Confederacy so it could continue the practice of slavery:

"All white men are and of right ought to be entitled to equal civil and political rights; that the servitude of the African race, as existing in these States, is mutually beneficial to both bond and free, and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind, and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator, as recognized by all Christian nations; while the destruction of the existing relations between the two races, as advocated by [the Union], will bring inevitable calamities upon both and desolation upon the fifteen slave-holding states."

I love Texas dearly, but real love is not blind love. Put it this way: When parents love their child, they do not do so by telling them everything they do is perfect. Real love means calling out their missteps and working with them to improve. Really loving Texas is not saying it is perfect and its history is perfect. Really loving Texas is saying we were on the wrong side of history: Owning enslaved persons was wrong, fighting for the Confederacy was wrong, and honoring the legacy of the Confederacy in 2020 is wrong.

I know some may worry that my plea is an attempt to erase history, but believing the myth that the Confederacy valiantly fought for states’ rights is itself an erasure of history. Celebrating the Confederacy with statues, symbols and a holiday is celebrating the fight to subject African Americans to slavery. Plain and simple. We have to own this historical truth.

It is way past time for Texas to do away with the fantasy of the "Lost Cause" of the Confederacy, and Gov. Greg Abbott has the power to move Texas forward. He must lend his voice in support of taking down Confederate statutes and symbols and eliminating Confederate Heroes Day. His commitment of support would help the Legislature and local governments across Texas dismantle the improper Confederate legacy in our state.

Abbott has the power to kickstart all of this or be remembered as another leader who remained silent while the country grappled with confronting its past. I pray he chooses to speak.

Carter is a recent law school graduate who lives in San Antonio.