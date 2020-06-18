Texas schools need

federal COVID funding

Re: June 15 article, “Why Texas schools won’t get their $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus aid.”

I was dismayed to read that the Texas state government is intending on shorting school districts from money that would be used to continue education during the pandemic.

Our teachers and staff, and therefore our students, are already shortchanged compared to the rest of the nation. And then to further require them to choose between personal protective equipment or educating students is ridiculous, and frankly, harmful to everyone’s long term health and well-being. Texas already has a huge equity gap, and this supplanting of educational funds will only exacerbate that gap.

I would ask that Gov. Greg Abbott and our legislators consider the future of all Texans, and please demand the state use these federal funds to supplement Texas education during a pandemic crisis, instead of using it to make up lost revenue elsewhere in the budget.

Maureen Voosen, Austin

Who’s lying? Show

us the documentation

Re: June 11 article, “Head of Texas Democrats urges Williamson County sheriff to resign over stun-gun death.”

Somebody is lying.

That might be about the only certainty regarding the muddled circumstances surrounding the pursuit and ultimately the death of Javier Ambler.

Sheriff Robert Chody and A&E, the producers of “Live PD,” claim they were never contacted by anyone from the Travis County District Attorney’s office. Yet accusations are being leveled by Democratic officials that they had been “stonewalled” by Sheriff Chody and A&E in their efforts to investigate the incident. Who is telling the truth?

If the DA’s office made overtures to Sheriff Chody and/or A&E there should be documentation of such overtures. This aspect of the investigation should not be difficult. And the overall investigation of the entire incident that led to the senseless death of Mr. Ambler (failure to dim his headlights? really?) shouldn’t drag on for month after month.

Ken Moore, Austin

Don’t criticize police

for suppressing riots

It looks like I may be the only person left In Austin who believes our police department has a duty to suppress riots. Protesting and rioting are not synonymous terms. What I witnessed was a protest that was hijacked by people with criminal intent. They debased the memory of George Floyd.

I expect our police department to be capable of differentiating between a protest, which must be protected, and a riot, which must be stopped. I do not expect it to stand idly by while some intentionally destroy our city in pursuit of their own criminal agenda.

Each officer swore an oath to protect and defend. If the mayor or council expected them to do something else, then they had a duty to announce that. They did not do so. Condemning them now for doing their job is no more than just throwing them under the proverbial bus.

Roger Rountree, Austin

Fix APD’s culture or

find a new police chief

June 7 editorial, “Cultural rot must be fixed first at APD.”

I wholeheartedly agree with the editorial, based on my interactions with the Austin Police Department and the Office of the Police Monitor (now Austin's Office of Police Oversight).

This has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with treating people the way you want to be treated, with respect and dignity.

Sometimes the current system is so broken and flawed that you have to rebuild things with the structure and values you want to see in place.

We deserve and want a police force where officers protect and serve and treat the citizens as people who deserve respect. Under the current police chief, this is sorely missing. He is responsible for fixing the culture and making the necessary changes — or else he needs to be replaced by someone who is up to the job!

Ron Sheaffer, Austin

Voters must defeat

this dangerous president

President Donald Trump is very dangerous.

Unfortunately, he was impeached but not removed. He did not learn his lesson. Rather, he has become more dangerous.

There are many reasons, but mainly he is unfit and unprepared to lead the nation. He completely botched the federal response to COVID-19. As a result of his failure as a leader, the economy has been disrupted and there is no clear direction forward. He won’t listen to experts and fires people who speak truth or disagree with him.

He shows no empathy. He is a bully and a coward. He spends all of his time making snarky remarks on Twitter, rather than trying to unify. When questioned he lies and calls journalists very nasty people.

In order to hold a cheap photo-op he had peaceful protesters dispersed with tear gas! Trump, and everything he represents, must be defeated.

Guy Rollins, Wimberley