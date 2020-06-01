The disease of racism has festered in our society for centuries and sometimes we are overwhelmed by its magnitude and power. Yet, we cannot keep it in the dark. We have to bring it into the light and expose it. It’s the only way for the disease of racism to be treated, managed and eventually cured. There are many things you can do to make a difference to help combat racism and biases. It takes a commitment to do the work, and a lot of times it’s in the daily acts that we can make a difference. Here are a few things you can do.

Listen when a person of color tells you they are in pain. Just shut up and listen. Do not try to explain the opposing point of view. Do not tell them they are overreacting or failing to see the full picture. Let them know you have heard them. Let them know you are there for them.

Fight like it’s your family affected. We are so resourceful when we are fighting for our loved ones. We will raise hell, challenge authority and demand justice. So if every racist incident offends us personally — if we fight for each of those victims as our own — we are invested in that fight and will not be distracted.

Bombard your elected officials. Let them know that you do not like what you are seeing or hearing. Don’t suppose one voice won’t make a difference. Show up and tell them what you think to their faces, send emails, call, make noise. Tell them that you want them to make changes that have meaningful pathways.

Stop protecting racism. We are so close to racism — we touch it and breathe it in all the time. Don’t close your eyes and ignore any instance of it. Tell people, including relatives and friends, you do not like it when they devalue another human. Let them know that such a mindset is one reason our country is struggling. Segments of our society remain in poverty and in harm’s way because those inequities are dismissed by those views and comments. You are the best person they can hear it from because they know you love them and they love you. It’s hard to have those talks. Take deep breaths and stay in the conversation.

Support businesses owned by people of color. Share your expertise, invest, patronize and tell your friends to support these businesses regularly. Put your money where your mouth is.

Working to end racism is a lifestyle change, not a one-time occurrence. It does not work if you are only going to do this on a Sunday, or once a month, or at a specific gathering. This is constant work.

Systemic change happens when we change the policies that uphold institutionalized racism. Use your power and influence to make change at work, at your university, at your congregation, the businesses you patronize, with your friends, your neighborhoods, your schools and the political candidates you support. Pay attention to your surroundings. Are investments not happening in the areas that need them? Demand change.

My hope is that we continue to speak up, as uncomfortable as it is. We all have one new common experience: We have been staying home to help flatten the curve and mitigate the risks of spreading the coronavirus. This is an act we are doing to protect our lives and the lives of people who live in our community. This has been one of the greatest acts we have done. COVID-19 showed us that change can come if we think beyond our personal immediate needs. We just have to commit to doing it, living it and demanding it.

Talma Flowers is the executive director of Interfaith Action of Central Texas, which aims to cultivate respect through interfaith dialogue, service and celebration.