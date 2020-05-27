Coronavirus response

shows GOP’s priorities

The narcissist is at it again, accusing others of what he is guilty of and punishing the victim of his projections: freezing money to the World Health Organization for “repeated missteps” during the pandemic. And lock-stepping Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said “whoa” to any more money for the masses, after nearly 300 wealthy businesses got a billion, while countless small businesses got nothing. Not surprising — I think it’s the plan.

People of color and the poor are dying much more frequently from COVID (guess they won’t be able to vote, huh?), along with the elderly in nursing homes (what a great solution to save money on Medicare benefits). The immigrant population is much lower (COVID is a great excuse to keep ‘em out, though agriculture is in desperate need of workers).

And tax cuts to the wealthy mean less money in the bank, with the greatest national debt ever, before the pandemic hit. Brilliant plan, Republicans.

Pamela Monday, Austin

Tracking of restaurant

guests goes too far

Let’s go ahead and start fingerprinting everyone, everywhere we go. This seems to be where Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council are headed.

It is laughable that Adler, who has already made it clear that he will not be supporting restaurants or small businesses, is now suggesting that restaurants record every person who dines. Restaurants have enough to worry about and some already have a name per reservation should they need to contact people.

I would love to see restaurant owners stand up to Adler. Some thankfully have! The attorney general has already stated it is unlawful. I’m a small business owner; I get what they have been through.

I doubt anyone on the council gets it, as they all are cowering at home and getting paid. No one holding an elected position will ever receive my vote again.

MC Champion, Austin

Support the businesses

that support your health

I just saw a piece on TV about large retailers doing better than local, smaller retailers as we begin to reopen.

I’ll be giving my business to those retailers who take my health and safety seriously. That is, those retailers who require both employees and customers to wear masks.

Jim Oberkrom, Austin

Why didn’t ACLU object

to stay-at-home orders?

So let’s review: Over the last 90 days, the entire population of Texas has been placed under virtual house arrest without charge, trial or medical test.

Movement in public is subject to approval from law enforcement, park rangers and others. Neighbors have been encouraged to report suspicious gatherings of more than a handful of people. Legal businesses have been shuttered, in many cases driven to close for good, depriving millions of their livelihoods. County and city bureaucrats have independently and arbitrarily made up restrictions, fines and even sentences for “violations.”

Finally, the head of the ACLU of Texas, “the leading civil rights organization the Lone Star State,” has found her voice to object. Her objection is not to any of the above, but that the governor allowed carry-out cocktails without legislative approval? Excuse me, Ms. Burke, but your ideology is showing.

Hank Longino, Round Rock

Fauci focused on saving

lives, not hurting Trump

Appointed in 1984 by the Reagan administration to direct the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci has had a completely apolitical public service career spanning six administrations.

Recognized around the world as an infectious diseases expert, he continues with efforts to save lives while being handicapped by a chaotic presidential administration. Having to battle self-serving, purely political headwinds to provide the American public with truthful, factual and vital health information in a global pandemic is absurd. Being constantly undermined by a sophomoric, pathologically mendacious president is nothing short of malfeasance.

He is not part of a conspiracy to make President Donald Trump look foolish. The president’s televised ramblings have shown he needs no help there. It’s not Dr. Fauci who’s the problem.

David Watkins, Austin

Global Child Thrive Act

needs Congress’ support

Texas moved ahead in re-opening the state the same week the World Bank warned that the coronavirus could push 60 million people into “extreme poverty” around the world. While it seems overwhelming to do anything during this time of crisis, I urge Texans to focus more on opening their awareness to our global family.

The Global Child Thrive Act aims to improve international child-focused programs by incorporating early child development activities, particularly important in ensuring that every child has the conditions needed for healthy brain development during emergencies like COVID-19.

I am grateful for Congress’ action to help address the needs of people most vulnerable in the U.S. and around the world amid this pandemic, and I encourage readers to turn their attention toward urging their representative and senators to co-sponsor and champion the Global Child Thrive Act, introduced by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.

Terrill Kucera, San Antonio