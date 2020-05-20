Need for more tests

trumps speculation

Re: May 13 commentary, “Reopening Texas is a scientifically valid option.”

Carlos Carvalho and Robert Lowery wrote an opinion piece titled “Reopening Texas is a scientifically valid option.” They claimed that the virus models predict that the health system “will probably” be overwhelmed “assuming the model is correct.” They further state that it is “at least as likely” that some system’s capacity “will remain available.”

They speculate that “it seems children play appreciably less of a role in spreading the virus,” so schools should remain open, and that “little evidence exists” that the virus is transmitted outdoors, so parks and golf courses should be opened.

Any professor of statistics knows that such claims need to be made after analyzing data, meaning tests. Our governor set a goal of 25,000 tests a day, which has only been met once as of May 12. The authors should be writing about the lack of testing data before making hollow scientific speculation.

Ronald Kolda, Round Rock

Waiting for photographs

before easing precautions

Re: May 13 article, “Paxton directs Austin, Travis County officials to ease stay-at-home orders.”

After I see pictures showing Ken Paxton and Dan Patrick talking to a construction crew or visiting meat-packing plant employees without masks or social distancing, then, and only then, will I even think about easing precautions against COVID-19.

Our city and county governments have tried their best to protect us from our own foolishness by giving us the tools to wrestle this virus to the ground before it potentially kills more of us. Yet, the state of Texas seems determined to destroy all that we've put in place to save the lives of Austinites and the health care workers that might have to sacrifice their lives to care for us.

It's time to "Liberate Texas" from the Republican regime that would have us sacrifice ourselves for the good of the economy.

Dale Ritzen, Austin

We should do right

by the postal service

It is imperative that the United States Postal Service receive financial assistance. It is only because they have been charged with unique retiree-funding requirements through the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act that they are in dire financial straits.

In our current time, postal workers are on the front lines proving crucial and essential services. We Americans rely heavily on them in turn. Our elected officials need to do right by them because it’s their job and it’s the right thing to do.

Natalie Durkin, Austin

Clarifying the judiciary’s

standard on innocence

Re: May 11 letter to the editor, “How will the media cover Biden, Flynn?”

The letter writer said, “It is up to Joe Biden to prove he is innocent just as Brett Kavanaugh did.”

Maybe the writer forgot that the U.S. judicial system's standard has been "innocent until proven guilty."

Seems he may not have that quite correct in his letter.

Jim Hinkhouse, Georgetown

No apology is needed

for telling it like it is

Re: May 12 letter to the editor, “Doggett owes apology for comments on Trump.”

The "Liar of the Week" award has gone to President Trump with such monotonous regularity that now Sen. Doggett is admonished to apologize for telling the truth.

So, it seems people are passing away of a deadly hoax, not a deadly pandemic. To tell you the truth, that's a relief. Maybe there's already a vaccine for a hoax.

Karen Stone, Austin

During this Ramadan,

prayers for the children

This year, I was looking forward to the month of Ramadan to help relieve the pandemic stress. As an Ahmadi Muslim, I am always worried about my children missing out on religious celebrations. Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam. During this month, through fasting and prayers we feel peace and connection to our Islamic roots. Because attending mosque activities is not possible this year, we made a “Ramadan Mubarak” banner at home as our little effort to celebrate our Islamic tradition.

On May 11, I realized that we were at that point halfway through Ramadan and the pandemic was still on the rise. I feel the pain of mankind suffering globally.

As our world is changing, our children are facing a difficult reality to strive to stay safe, with no end in sight. This Ramadan I pray fervently for this pandemic to be over so our children can have a normal childhood.

Sadia Baloch, Round Rock

The logic is to keep

the virus under control

Re: May 12 letter to the editor, “Social distancing just a bid to gain control.”

So I learned from this letter that I am a "’hell-bent on control“ liberal-fascist since I think that social distancing will help in keeping me and others alive. This also means I am "logic-impaired."

My belief in following social distancing and wearing masks is a logical approach to trying to keep the virus under control is shared by the nation's health experts and nearly all governors (yes, even Republicans) and leaders worldwide.

A greater fear is reopening our state and country too soon, causing an upward spike in cases and deaths. Our heroic health care providers should not have that additional burden.

Jon Hornaday, Austin