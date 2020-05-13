Vote state leaders out

and impeach judiciary

Re: May 8 commentary, “Do our leaders want us to follow the law or not?”

Thanks for the editorial regarding the Dallas-area salon owner and our wretched governor and crew.

Another clear-cut instance that the people in charge of the state —governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, Supreme Court, et. al.—are empty suits, beyond the pale and in over their heads.

Vote the bums out and impeach the judiciary for their awful “Live And Let Die” philosophy/code. The salon owner richly deserved her jail sentence and contempt of court fine.

Marty Lange, Austin

Now that we know more,

open the public libraries

We should resist the temptation to be overly critical of authorities making tough decisions during the COVID-19 crisis. They were acting on short timelines with limited information and the stakes were exceedingly high.

That said, as information gets better and panic ratchets down to serious concern, those same officials should be flexible enough to change policies that are now clearly counterproductive. Closing the libraries is one of those policies.

Given that the goal of distancing is to achieve an overall thinning of people's direct and indirect contact with others, maintaining access to high-quality books and other media should have been (and should be now) a high priority. There is no activity more solitary than reading. If people replace one more trip to a big-box store with an afternoon reading, we all benefit. Especially children and those who aren't wealthy. Take the precautions, limit the access, but open the libraries immediately.

Kevin Stuart, Austin

Editor’s note: While Gov. Abbott’s April 30 order allowed libraries to reopen at the discretion of their operators, Austin’s public libraries remain closed. The library offers access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, movies and music through its Virtual Library.

“Representatives”

has lost its meaning

For the last couple of months, it seems like there’s nothing but bad news. I won’t list all those as I think we all know what they are and are tired of hearing about them. But, it’s possible that we may have learned a couple of things that might mitigate the damage caused by this virus and the mostly incoherent response to it in the future.

One, it should (finally!) be clear that our elected ‘representatives’ don’t represent us. Other than our vote and our money, we just don’t matter. They care only about themselves, their party and their donors. This is fixable.

Second, I think it can be safely said that tying one’s health insurance to their employment may be less than optimal. Also fixable.

We deserve better. Let’s go get it.

Mike Looby, Round Rock

It’s a national crisis, so

why punt to the states?

The latest pandemic news is that the federal government is placing responsibility on the states to pursue the COVID-19 struggle. They defend their action, or inaction, on a conservative principle to decentralize power.

Yet even the most conservative politician agrees that some responsibilities are handled more effectively by the federal government, such as national defense. Nobody would leave war up to each individual state to conduct. Conservatives are especially supportive of a strong national defense. So why is our current federal administration admitting that the pandemic is like a war, but should be waged by individual states? A pandemic is a direct threat to our national security.

Our government’s position on this pandemic is like President Roosevelt admitting World War II is going badly, and to secure his re-election he is admitting defeat and directing each state to individually carry on the struggle. Fortunately we had good leadership during WWII.

David Hutton, Liberty Hill