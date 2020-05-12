As Texas leaders reopen the economy, the need for safe, affordable child care has come into sharp focus. Schools are closed for the semester, and many parents are at home trying to balance their jobs and virtual learning. And while the end of a typical school year is in sight and businesses are beginning to reopen, summer poses another challenge for kids, parents, and the business community.

YMCAs across Texas are already providing emergency child care for essential workers, including four locations in Travis and Hays counties. During these recent weeks, and even before the current COVID-19 crisis, Ys and thousands of other nonprofits have faced many of the same child care challenges including limited space, too few volunteers, fixed financial resources, and not enough support from the business community or from government.

To successfully meet our state’s child care needs and to restart and sustain the Texas economy, all stakeholders must play their part and make clear-eyed decisions that will benefit working families. So what can you do?

School and school district leaders: Partner with local nonprofits for out-of-school time programming. Summer learning loss is real for too many of our young people, and our kids will never have a summer break as long as they will in 2020. Open your doors to high-quality summer camps and work together to engage all our youth. See these campers thrive in STEM, social and emotional learning, arts, literacy, music, and sports. And keep those doors open, classrooms available, and meal programs alive during the upcoming school year, in whatever shape that may take.

Government: Direct more dollars to support subsidized child care through providers like Texas Worksource Solutions. Allocate additional funds to local school districts. Earmark money for nonprofits demonstrating true impact in communities – especially those organizations serving the most vulnerable Texans. Raise reimbursement rates to reflect the realities providers face in adhering to 9-to-1 child to staff ratios, or adjust the ratios while still ensuring safety. If ever there was a moment to invest in out-of-school-time programs, this is it.

Community leaders: Volunteer and give. Support an out-of-school time provider with your time, your talent, and your treasure. Volunteer, mentor, tutor, donate. Whether in our pre-COVID normal or whatever our new normal turns out to be, there will never be a shortage of children in need of attention from a caring adult, nor a nonprofit with too many financial resources.

Foundations: Invest in today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders. Look for programs that are positively influencing the lives of children and add the financial fuel to their fires so nonprofits can support the most vulnerable among us.

Businesses: Subsidize the success of your employees. What does that mean? The value of child care to working parents has never been clearer. An employee with a child enrolled in a safe and high-quality out-of-school time program is more present, more productive, and a more valuable business asset. Investing in them means investing in the business. This crisis provides a ready-made opportunity for the Austin Chamber of Commerce to organize and lead the business community in shoring up the foundation of our economy.

Everyone is a stakeholder, regardless of where you come from, whose politics resonates with you, what business you run, or whether you even have children.

Start at the grassroots and work your way up. Write your local school board members and state representatives. Identify allies and advocates at your child’s school. Contact your members of Congress, the Texas Workforce Commission, Health and Human Services Commission, members of Gov. Abbott’s Strike Force and State Child Care Task Force.

These are multifaceted challenges that require solutions from every level. To reignite our economy, child care can’t be on the back burner. Truly, one can’t go without the other.

Dr. Altobelli is vice president of licensed child care services, and Finck is president and CEO of YMCA of Austin.