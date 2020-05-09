headline

leave fishing line behind

Re: May 4 article, “I just wanna fly.”

Reading Pam LeBlanc’s article encouraging folks to learn how to fly-fish, sent a shiver down my spine.

The article included a photo of a bird with wings outstretched. As an avid birder and kayaker I have witnessed the sad fate of many birds that became entangled in monofilament line. I see abandoned fishing line in tree limbs and submerged in water up and down our rivers and streams. I have seen cormorants caught in them as they are swimming underwater searching for prey. I have seen hawks dangling from fishing line caught by the edge of their wing and Kingfishers wrapped up in monofilament hanging lifeless from tree limbs.

I guess fishing can be blissful and contemplative but I would encourage all people who fish to add a little mindfulness and compassion and not leave fishing line behind.

Sherry Mason, Austin

All should be required

to wear masks in public

Texas has begun the reopening of our state’s economy. I understand we need to get the economy back up and running to help people get back on their feet and start the recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic and its statewide effects. However, we need a statewide mask requirement for all people when in public places. Masks aren’t a 100% guarantee, but the scientific evidence has proven that wearing masks significantly reduces the risk of spreading germs.

I went to H-E-B in Cedar Park on May 2 for essential items. I was shocked to see about 50% of the shoppers without any masks on. What was worse, many were coughing in the middle of the grocery store that was crowded with people of all ages. How will Texas recover from this if a significant part of the population is not following proved medical advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

Rachel Behnke, Leander

These machines generate

unneeded noise, pollution

Re: April 17 letter to the editor, “Longing for lawn care without the side effects,” and April 29 letter to the editor, “Everyone wins if we ban gas-powered leaf blowers.”

Kudos to the Statesman for publishing the letters discussing the ever-increasing use of leaf blowers in the city of Austin. The enormous amount of noise and air pollution these devices generate is well documented.

I live in a neighborhood where there is usually one going all day every day.

I am sensitive to the fact that many people rely on lawn maintenance for their income. I do believe however, that pristine lawns can be had without the use of these noisy, smelly, polluting machines.

Ilene Mcgarrigle, Austin

Under the Dems’ standard

Reade must be believed

Joe Biden and his potential female v.p.-wannabes have a #MeToo problem.

Tara Reade, a former Senate aide to Biden, has credibly accused him of sexually assaulting her when he was a U.S. Senator.

Under the “all women must be believed” standard of proof adopted by the Democrats during the Justice Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Reade cannot be doubted. She must be telling the truth.

End of story.

Kevin Holcomb, Austin

Trump tells “whoppers,”

and the virus deaths rise

President Trump told a whopper during his April 22 press briefing: “Ultimately, we’re doing more testing, I think, than probably any of the governors even want.” At the same time many governors, regardless of party affiliation, are pleading for more tests.

A second lie blatantly disregarded the very science that will enable us to emerge from this pandemic with as few future deaths as possible. According to Trump, "not everybody believes as strongly as some people on testing," as if epidemiological facts care.

Tests slow COVID-19 by identifying and then quarantining those who test positive; even those might not show symptoms while they are spreading the disease.

As of May 5, more than 70,000 Americans have died. How many are due to Trump’s egregiously inadequate response?

Barbara Chiarello, Austin