A lot has happened since I last wrote to you. A lot has been not so good. Some of it has been surprisingly good.

As is the case with a lot of businesses, the Austin American-Statesman that owns our Bastrop Advertiser has tightened its financial belt in these uncertain times. Reporters and editors will be temporarily furloughed for a week each month through June, and I will be coming to you just once a month for a while.

We have seen our restaurants, cafes, and bars close. Restaurants were limited to take out orders only. We have seen our retail stores close. We have probably seen friends and neighbors lose their jobs, either permanently or temporarily. We may have seen friends or neighbors become ill. Scores of loved ones around the country have died alone in hospitals and nursing homes without family at their side.

We have seen empty shelves where a plethora of toilet paper brands, strengths, levels of softness, and sizes of rolls once filled a row or two. The same has been true with paper towels, bleach and a lot of cleaning products. Hand sanitizers and sanitizing wipes are still in very short supply. If you have tried to order them online, you know that the ones you can find come at a doubled or tripled price.

Then there are the online masks and face coverings. Since I have been known to purchase LSU and New Orleans Saints paraphernalia from time to time, I have received numerous emails offering to let me buy purple and gold or black and gold or purple, gold, and black face masks. Of course, they would only cost me $10 to $15 each.

I’m sure we have all seen some instances of companies or individuals trying to make excessive profits as a result of the shortages caused by pandemic buying. However, I have seen even more and unprecedented acts of kindness, compassion and generosity. Groups of nurses volunteered at overwhelmed emergency rooms in New York City. Celebrities and corporate moguls have donated millions of dollars to help feed people who are out of work and to help fund research for a COVID-19 vaccine. Corporations and farmers are now working together to find ways to deliver unsold milk, meat and produce to hungry people.

The hardships resulting from closed businesses large and small and resultant furloughs and layoffs must never be overlooked or minimalized. A friend’s niece works in the upper echelon of a nationwide retail chain. She had to layoff over 80,000 employees. That took a true emotional toll on her.

On a more personal level, I was unable to fly to California to celebrate my son’s milestone birthday, and his large party was reduced to a few neighbors sitting out in their driveway enjoying some “brown liquid” over ice. His second son’s college graduation was canceled as was his daughter’s 18th birthday party and high school graduation. I’m sure that was repeated countless times throughout our country and around the world. A beloved cousin of mine died recently. Funerals are not being held right now in Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at some time in the future. My loss is in no way unique.

Worldwide, despite the pandemic, there have been some hidden rainbows. Our staying at home has produced some striking results. The water in the canals of Venice are blue rather than dark and muddy. The skyline of Los Angeles is clearly visible and not shrouded in the haze of tens of thousands of automobile exhausts. Photographs from space reveal that our ozone layer is in better shape than in recent memory. The Himalayas are visible from northern India for the first time in 30 years. Our planet is healing while we stay at home.

Families have rediscovered each other outside of computer games, binging on TV series, Fortnight, cell phones, sporting events, and business appointments. They actually eat dinner together, play games together, and take walks together. My daughter and her family even did a “paint by number” picture together, and I must say, it looks pretty darn good too. We have all been forced to slow down and look inward. That’s not all bad.

One other thing I have noticed is that I can do quite well without so many choices for toilet paper and paper towels or shelf after shelf of sugar-filled cereal, peanut butter, laundry detergent, etc. Of course, our economy is built on free enterprise, which I support. However, I would dare to say that is one of the reasons we consume such a large percentage of natural resources and pollute at such a high level.

The thing that bothers me the most is that the handling of COVID-19 has become a partisan issue. Some protesters even carried guns into the Michigan State Capitol.

This virus was unknown until about six months ago. Medical professionals and researchers have never seen it before. There is no definite way to stop or control it. Staying at home and using face coverings have slowed but not eliminated this virus. It would be wonderful if we had a voice at the national level that encouraged us to all work together rather than pitting states against their citizens and vice versa.

Bastrop is reopening

Since Gov. Greg Abbott ended his stay-at-home order on April 30, Bastrop’s businesses have started reopening with reduced numbers of shoppers and diners allowed. Although face coverings are not required, they are suggested, as is social distancing of six feet. Please observe both. Debbie Denny is working hard to help businesses get their updated service levels and hours of service on her brainchild website shopinbastrop.com. It is easy to use and full of current information. I think you will find it most useful.

Until next time

That’s all for now. Until next time, be good to yourself. It’s probably OK to start venturing out a bit unless you have an underlying condition that could compromise your immune system. Keep that face covering on and keep that social distance. Be safe.

Remember: The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away - Pablo Picasso