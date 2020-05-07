Now more than ever,

appreciate teachers

In these challenging times, preschool, elementary, middle school, high school and college teachers throughout our city ― who care for and teach children from 6 weeks old through college age ― have had to change the way they carry out their duties of conducting learning experiences with students without direct contact.

Child-care educators who still have direct contact have to reassure the little ones that the masks they see people wearing are not scary, that missing their friends is normal and that parents who are essential workers are brave.

Hopefully, everyone knows to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week this week. Thank a teacher in some way. Remember the importance of their work when salaries and benefits are discussed in upcoming months. This is the time to make a difference in the values we hold of these important on-the-ground workers, caregivers and educators.

Gloria Neunaber, Austin

A “cure” in November

for a bungled response

I agree that our enviable private sector is amazingly innovative and is producing solutions during this pandemic. I also agree that an inept, underfunded, and ill-prepared federal bureaucracy hampers such efforts.

However, it’s not a binary choice of either private corporations left to their own devices or the federal government regulating on behalf of all people. The reality is that highly skilled, and knowledgeable people delivering both socialized and private medicine around the world have saved tens of thousands of lives during this pandemic.

It's not the idea of socialized medicine run by our federal bureaucratic system that should be on trial here. Rather, our bungled response to this pandemic is an indictment on the current majority’s incompetent and short-sighted leadership of that federal system.

Fortunately, a “cure” for the irresponsible and ignorant leadership we are suffering is available this November at the ballot box.

Damon Weitz, Round Rock

Adler, Eckhardt driven

by health, safety factors

Re: April 25 letter to the editor, “Young workers shoulder burden of lockdown.”

While I want to acknowledge the very excellent points made recently about the shutdown's impact on young workers, including the likely skewed readership demographic of this paper, I must add my voice to those praising Mayor Steve Adler and County Judge Sarah Eckhardt for their prompt and judicious handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

From their excruciatingly difficult decision to cancel South by Southwest and on, I believe they have had the health and safety – physical and economic – of Austin and Travis county residents as their touchstone. Their decisions seem to be fact- and data-driven and recognize the hard truth that a rush to relieve immediate suffering can have catastrophic and long-term consequences for us all.

Gov. Abbott’s decisions about re-opening businesses and gatherings may take legal precedence over Mayor Adler’s and Judge Eckhardt’s, but I sincerely hope they will broadly publicize their recommendations because I, for one, will heed them.

Pat Grigadean, Austin

Protesters put others

at risk of virus spread

I watched with disgust the people carrying guns, waving flags and signs protesting the stay-at-home policies in Austin. I applaud democratic protests but I don't applaud people putting my friends and family in danger of the spread of the virus because they are out without masks and not social distancing.

I listen to the doctors and nurses telling how they are risking their lives while trying to save lives at the hospitals. I see people who are without jobs but socially distancing to protect their clients and customers and employees. Why are these jerks making all this mute? The real Americans are the people who are social distancing for other Americans.

Kay Smith, Austin

People demand action.

Where is our leadership?

Why are Americans subjected to the chaos of disease our leaders should have been prepared to handle?

Critical time and energy is wasted, as are human lives. We want action! Get (the president) off the podium. Horrified, we watch the massive bungling and see little hope.

Where is sanity in this first-world country? What have we become? Where are the eyes, hearts and integrity of leadership?

There is an immoral, unfit and hateful megalomaniac in what use to be my White House who will continue until he dismantles the country we love. Why?

Sandra Huston, Austin