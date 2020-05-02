Expanding Medicaid

takes on more urgency

The state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges to the health and economic well-being of all Texans, including those affected by multiple sclerosis.

Closing the health insurance coverage gap by expanding Medicaid would support our healthcare systems — including rural hospitals — and ensure that those living with MS and other serious health conditions have access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare even if they see their income reduced or lose access to their employer-sponsored health insurance.

Texans who are in the coverage gap may be deterred from seeking medical care in a timely manner because they cannot afford testing and treatment. This increases not only their risk of health complications, but also the length of time they can transmit the virus to others prior to their own diagnosis. Please join me in urging Gov. Abbott to take action now.

Jaclynn Fuller, Round Rock

Abbott will have to answer

if the coronavirus resurges

It is criminal that Governor Abbott is forcing Texas to open again without the benefit of sufficient testing to ensure that people will be going into safe environments. It is also hypocritical that Abbott, who forced all of the mayors to make hard decisions about closing, is forcing his decisions about reopening on communities that might not be ready to open.

I've felt like his leadership was irresponsible before, but everything pales in comparison to this. When there is a second wave of coronavirus, it will be his fault, and on his head. Again, no reopening without sufficient testing to ensure safety.

Rebecca Elder, Austin

Poor analogy: Crash

deaths not contagious

Re: April 17 commentary, "The governor is accountable for a Texas economy in ruins."

Don Huffines uses an analogy I’m so sick of hearing: Yes, more people die in car crashes every year than from COVID-19. And of course, we don't outlaw cars or shut down the auto industry. Why? Car crashes are not contagious. When there is a wreck on MoPac, there isn't a 6% chance that everyone who drives by will also get in a wreck. This is just a simple-minded and incorrect comparison, one that all thinking people should correct when they hear it.

Regarding the thought that Abbott ceded control to local officials, that may be the only time Abbott has done that correctly. Time and again, he’s proven he’s all for local control — except regarding fossil fuels, guns, the environment and women's rights.

I thought it was an overreaction at the time, but Mayor Adler kept Austin from turning into New Orleans by canceling South by Southwest. Sometimes local control is best.

Brian Wilson, Austin

Abbott didn’t make case

for why Texas is ready

In Governor Abbott’s announcement that he is suspending Texas’ stay-at-home orders, he claims his decision is focused on “safety first” and guided by “standards based upon data and on doctors.” That data was not evident during his press conference, where he made vague pronouncements about commitment to safety and promised additional testing soon.

Abbott did not make a case for why Texas is ready to reopen based upon metrics. With current testing numbers at less than 1% of the total population, Texas is close to last in the nation in per capita testing. Texas does not meet the White House’s proposed state criteria for reopening, which include a “downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period” and a “robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing.”

Thus far, Governor Abbott has failed to make the case for why Texas is ready to reopen.

Laura Sparrow, Georgetown

Police don’t have luxury

of armchair decisions

Seems to be some talk in Austin that Chief of Police Manley should be fired because of what an officer under his supervision did recently. Hopefully, this does not take place.

However, if this should come to pass, then Mayor Adler should also be dismissed. After all, Manley is under the mayor’s supervision and if Manley goes, then why not Adler because Manley is under his supervision? Some armchair quarterbacks can sit back and say what should have been done after thinking it over. The poor policeman on call does not have that advantage.

Leo O. Mueller, Jr., Austin